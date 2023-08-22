Bendigo police have launched a new operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Hargreaves Mall and around the CBD.
Operation Landscape, which began on August 14, is the latest attempt to tackle anti-social conduct in and around the city centre over the next month or more.
The operation will be resourced by Bendigo uniform members and highway patrol with assistance from the Bendigo police drone unit and Public Transport Victoria.
It comes after police carried out Operation Flower in response to the same issue back in March.
Officers identified a number of locations across Bendigo they needed to target, following reports of violence, public drunkenness, shop theft and more.
"On average, we receive roughly three reports a day just from the Mitchell Street bus stop alone," Acting Sergeant Holly Lembke said earlier this year.
"We want the public to know we've listened and we're doing what we can to make a difference."
Acting Sergeant Lembke said the force targeted three main areas - the Mitchell Street bus stop, the Hargreaves Street mall and the Bendigo Marketplace.
"No matter how big or small the incident is, we want to encourage the community to get in touch," she said.
"We won't take this lightly."
Anyone wishing to make a report is encouraged to contact 131 444 for non-urgent crime and events anytime, anywhere 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
They can also call or make an anonymous report online through Crimestoppers on on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au
In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000)
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
