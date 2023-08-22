A man found unconscious in his car has been charged after drugs and cash were discovered alongside him.
Bendigo police came across the 47-year-old male on Edwards Road, Kennington around 3.50am on August 22.
Police allege the man was "highly drug affected" and was arrested after methamphetamine, GHB and a quantity of cash were found in the car.
He was charged with drug offences and will appear at the Bendigo Magistrates Court at a later date.
Police have arrested a woman they had been looking for after CCTV footage showed her in the city's CBD.
The 22-year-old female was arrested for outstanding matters after she was seen sitting in her car on Lyttleton Terrace around 2.40pm on August 21.
Police then searched the vehicle and found a quantity of GHB and a flick knife.
She was taken in to the Bendigo Police Station where she will remain in custody.
A driver is expected to be charged after allegedly failing to give way, causing two cars to collide.
Police allege a vehicle travelling north on Allies Road crashed into an oncoming car turning right into Williams Road on August 16.
The incident caused both cars to spin and come to a stop off the road.
The driver of the north-bound car, and two occupants of the second vehicle, were taken to hospital for observations.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
