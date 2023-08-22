Pioneers system capable of challenging Coates Talent League best

Bendigo Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree believes his side can "match it with any opposition" a week out from the Coates Talent League finals.
The Pioneers fell to a strong GWV Rebels side on Sunday after an eight-goal to one second half, but the scintillating, fast-paced and risk-taking footy they played in the first half would trouble any team.
The trick now is how can they do that on a more consistent basis.
"I thought there were promising signs in the first half, and we played some outstanding footy, but we just couldn't sustain it as we're probably not quite fit enough at the moment," O'Bree said.
"We've got our sights on a couple of weeks' time, which is what we've been building towards, and hopefully, we reach the level we want to be at by the first final."
The Pioneers' system is tiring on the legs, and the fixture hasn't helped with the stop-start nature of their season not allowing them to gain much continuity.
O'Bree said if they can find the last piece of the puzzle - a four-quarter effort - he believes they'll be a chance to claim a scalp over the next few weeks.
"We've just got to believe our system can beat any side if we can sustain it for a bit longer," he said.
"Our style showcases the best attributes of our players, and we think our offence is our greatest weapon, but the way we want to play takes a lot out of the players, and they have to be extremely fit to run up and down the ground at breakneck speed.
"We know we're not quite there yet, but there's been some really positive signs at training and in our data."
The Pioneers have a significant injury list that has further hampered their attempts in the second half of 2023.
O'Bree said he expects key players Archer Day-Wicks and Jed Denahy to be two weeks away from returning, while Malik Gordon is a chance to play against the Geelong Falcons on Sunday.
Harley Reid was sent for an MRI on Monday after he hyper-extended his knee during the second quarter against the Rebels.
"We've got a significant amount of injuries at the moment, so we're putting the boys on ice to make sure we get through to finals," O'Bree said.
"We won't rush any kid back - they have to be full fitness before we even think about playing them because they get judged at 100 per cent."
