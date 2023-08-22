Rochester students will take to the stage at Rochella with the premiere of a song written in collaboration with Golden Guitar winner Josh Arnold.
The track is part of Arnold's Small Town Culture music project and is set to be a highlight of the October 14 event headlined by Cash Savage and the Last Drinks and The Black Sorrows.
Tickets for the festival will go on sale on Friday, August 25 for the day aimed at supporting Rochester locals as they rebuild after the October 2022 floods.
Echuca band Stumbling North is also on the line-up alongside dance-pop collective Empress, family-friendly group The Burnt Sausages and Australian Idol's Anya Alchemy.
Rochella is part of the live Music Flood Recovery program and has been organised by the Rochester Community House with help from regional sporting clubs and committees. There are more than 40 gigs around the state, including Strathfieldsaye.
Tickets at $10 for residents of postcode 3561, $30 for visitors and free for children under 12 can be bought from the Rochester Newsagency or rochellarochester.com.au.
Proceeds go the Rochester Community Access Flood Relief Fund.
