Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Tickets for flood relief concert Rochella on sale August 25

Updated August 22 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The inquiry into the October 2022 floods arrives in Rochester and Echuca on August 23-24. Picture by Darren Howe.
The inquiry into the October 2022 floods arrives in Rochester and Echuca on August 23-24. Picture by Darren Howe.

Rochester students will take to the stage at Rochella with the premiere of a song written in collaboration with Golden Guitar winner Josh Arnold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.