STAR Heathcote-trained greyhound Baby Jaycee has commanded plenty of headlines over the last 12 months for her magnificent deeds on the racetrack.
But at last Friday night's Victorian Greyhound Awards in Melbourne, it was time for her trainer Bob Douglas to take his turn in the spotlight.
The 75-year-old was rewarded for more than half a century of service to greyhound racing by claiming the prestigious Ken Carr Medal for 2022-23.
It was a fitting and popular tribute to his nearly 60 years of involvement in greyhound racing as a multiple Group 1-winning trainer, studmaster and administrator.
Douglas said his medal win was totally unexpected.
"It's something I didn't expect, I must be honest. It came totally out of left field," he said.
"Any recognition you get is good.
"I'm on the tail end of my career at 75, but Baby Jaycee has definitely put my name back up there.
"To get one as good as her this late in my career is not a bad way to go out.
"Not that I plan on going out anytime soon. I'd like to think there's still a bit more left in me.
"Someone at the awards night asked me how long I would keep going. I told them, 'I hope to die with a lead in my hand and hopefully there'll be a quick dog on the end of it'.
"The dogs have been good to me."
While he has won some of Australia's biggest races, including two Sapphire Crowns and a Golden Easter Egg, Douglas' career was built on the back of humble beginnings.
After buying his first dog at about age 17, it took him 15 years to notch up his first winner.
"I bought my first dog for $40. I didn't know anyone in the sport, which made it hard," he said.
"I bought pups from places I shouldn't have. I didn't have any success until I actually started studying the breeding.
"It's only when I started going through the stud books and the pedigrees that I started getting the hang of it a bit.
"I got my first city winner, just purely from doing the breeding and looking for what I thought were the right pups to buy.
"There was no tier racing in those days, but now there's a race pretty much for every dog.
"Fifteen years for my first winner sounds like a long time, but it wasn't really.
"A mate of mine got injured at work, so I took over the dog. He was called Mixer.
"I took him to Tamworth. I went up and stayed with friends in Sydney and made the trip up from there.
"He beat the local champion, a dog called Silk and Ghost, who represented Tamworth in the country championships.
"But we knocked him off and he became my first winner."
In the decades since, Douglas has made his mark on many of greyhound racing's greatest stages.
His 1992 Sapphire Crown win with Dashing Eagle launched him into the stud industry.
In 2000, he debuted a youngster by the name of Carlisle Jack at Horsham.
Despite being beaten in his maiden, Carlisle Jack proceeded to win five of his next six starts on the way to becoming a Group race star.
The son of Head Honcho and Our Girl Olivia won 34 of 64 starts, his biggest coming in the 2002 Group 1 Golden Easter Egg at Wentworth Park.
He also won Group 2 Ballarat and Wangaratta cups and a Group 3 Warragul Cup.
A seven-time group 1 finalist, he was named Victorian Greyhound of the Year in 2002.
Douglas also enjoyed plenty of success with his star stayer Classy Customer, who won the Group 1 National Distance Championship in 2004, and the Group 1 Association Cup a year later.
Thanks to the new kid on the block, Baby Jaycee, Douglas has enjoyed a Group race resurgence.
Sometimes affectionately referred to by Douglas as 'a miniature version of Carlisle Jack', the star sprinter has won 28 of her 48 starts, headlined by the 2023 Group 1 Sapphire Crown.
A regular Group race finalist throughout her still young career, Baby Jaycee has finished runner-up three times at Group 1 level, in the Australian Cup, Golden Easter Egg and National Futurity, and also finished second in the Group 2 Sandown Laurels.
Owned by Bendigo's John Pertzel and his adult children Bree, Jy and Tory, the daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm has amassed $473,440 in prize earnings.
Douglas admits to being humbly 'astounded' by his feature race record, a history of achievement he credits to varying measures of meticulous planning and good fortune.
"When we got the farm (at Heathcote), we started getting serious and breeding dogs, and once I started doing the pedigrees, I got two brood bitches and they were the ones that kicked me along," he said.
"Eventually, I was turning over more dogs in 12 months than I would have been in 30 years, buying a pup here and a pup there."
His Ken Carr Medal win was in no small part recognition also of his tireless contribution to greyhound racing administration.
Douglas - a founding member of the Australian Studmasters' Association - served as president of the Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association from 2013 to 2021 and is the current club vice-president.
His time as president was marked by major improvements to Lord's Raceway and club operations.
It's a period in his life of which he remains staunchly proud.
"I was lucky enough we had a great committee and one of the best administrators in Australia, a bloke by the name of Troy Harley," Douglas said.
"It wasn't hard getting the club going well with people like that involved.
"I was happy with the results there."
