Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Heathcote greyhound trainer Bob Douglas humbled and honoured by Ken Carr Medal win

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 22 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote's Bob Douglas is congratulated by Victorian racing minister Anthony Carbines following his Ken Carr Medal win for more than 50 years of service to the greyhound racing industry. Picture courtesy of Bluestream Pictures
Heathcote's Bob Douglas is congratulated by Victorian racing minister Anthony Carbines following his Ken Carr Medal win for more than 50 years of service to the greyhound racing industry. Picture courtesy of Bluestream Pictures

STAR Heathcote-trained greyhound Baby Jaycee has commanded plenty of headlines over the last 12 months for her magnificent deeds on the racetrack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.