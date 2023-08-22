With nearly 44 years of experience on the rails, Bendigo train driver Peter Reeves has seen some changes to the industry in his time.
Mr Reeves first picked up the profession in the late 1970s as a trainee working for the then Victorian Railways before V/Line was created in 1983.
The train driver gained his licence in the mid-1980s and has travelled to almost every part of the state in the 43 years since.
With V/Line celebrating its 40th anniversary on August 21 this year, it was a timely moment for Mr Reeves to reflect on his own personal journey with the company.
One of the more eye-opening things Mr Reeves has seen in his time is the growth in popularity of the rail system compared to when he first started.
"Since the government reduced the price of the train fare ... people who have never caught a train before are now on board."
Mr Reeves first started in the railway industry at just age 16.
Although he didn't know it back then, it has become a lifelong career, something he says he has very much enjoyed.
"I must admit, in the first couple of years I didn't know whether it was what I was going to do for the rest of my life," he said.
"But I became a train driver, I passed my driving exam in 1986, so I've been an actual driver for 37-and-a-half years.
"Pretty much from that time on there was never really a better opportunity anywhere else than staying where I was."
Mr Reeves said a personal highlight for him was seeing the everyday friendly nature of those who ride the rails.
But he also holds officially becoming a train driver as a "special moment."
"The day I passed my driving exam which was February 1986, that was a big relief," he said.
"The highlights? I think it is just the camaraderie with my work mates and even striking up a sort of friendship with even some passengers.
"Even now when I drive a train from Bendigo to Melbourne there is not a day goes by that I don't pull up at a station and a passenger that I might have only met once gives me a wave."
Although unsure about the future for the next few years at least, Bendigo's own Peter Reeves sees himself out on the railroads.
Today, V/Line has more than 2250 rail and 1500 coach services operating every week.
V/Line Chief Executive Officer Matt Carrick said the 40th anniversary was a chance to reflect on the history of serving the Victorian community.
"With so much investment in the regional rail network, the future is bright for V/Line and our passengers," he said.
Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said the regional fare cap is one of the biggest changes at V/Line in the past 40 years.
"We've delivered fare equity between regional Victoria and metropolitan Melbourne to help the community move around our state and support families' bottom line," he said.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
