THE ladder will show only one win for Lockington-Bamawm United this HDFNL season, but coach Jessie Hardess is adamant the Cats' record does not do their season justice.
While wins were hard to come by, right up until the very end in last weekend's final round encounter against Mount Pleasant, Hardess continued to be impressed by her players' spirit and determination.
Encouragingly for the future, the Cats were able to introduce a strong dose of young talent to the line-up in 2023.
That immediate future, however, will come without Hardess at the helm.
The star goaler has relinquished the coaching reins after three years at the helm, highlighted by a bright 2022 campaign in which the Cats, along with four other teams, were still in contention for fifth spot going into the final round.
She is, however, committed to playing on.
Hardess is confident of a bright future at LBU, which will have all three junior teams represented in finals over the next month.
Her optimism was reflected in the Cats' line-up over the last few weeks of the season.
Key members of last season's unbeaten 17-and-under premiership team, Chelsea Jones and Giselle Crawford, were A-grade regulars during the season, while Remee Christian and Kasey Stone, who were part of the bench on Saturday against the Blues and figured in a few other games, are still playing in the 17-and-under team.
Christian was earlier this month named in the North Central 15-and-under representative team, while both her and Stone passed 50 junior games for the Cats this season.
"We're building on court and the club culture is there," Hardess said following Saturday's clash at Toolleen.
"I think once that is set, the rest will come.
"I'm keen to take the year off coaching and just play and do a bit more umpiring than I've done this year, as I am the umpire development co-ordinator.
A source of pride for Hardess, the Cats were able to reduce the margin of their second half of the season defeats in all but two games against Mount Pleasant and Leitchville Gunbower.
"Considering we've been on the bottom of the ladder, we've been very competitive," she said.
"It's felt good on court and hasn't felt like we've been getting thumped.
"I'm really happy with how we fought the season out."
MORE NETBALL:
Reflecting on a tough, but rewarding three years as coach, Hardess said coming back to the lead the club she grew up around had been a pleasure and a positive learning curve.
"Last year was a standout, but unfortunately we had a few girls come to the club, who couldn't keep committing, which was a shame," she said.
"But that happens with things like work and following boyfriends.
"Last year I found it really hard to play in a position like goal attack, as I have been this year, and coach. You are so involved in the game.
"But I have had a really good bench this year.
"We're building and building. We had two fresh girls up from (under) 17s this year (Crawford and Jones), but they've just gone from strength-strength.
"And having people like Kasey and Remee coming up is just fantastic for the club."
I'm really happy with how we fought the season out- Jessie Hardess
In terms of how the rest of the season will pan out, Hardess is predicting Elmore to continue its premiership reign when the HDFNL grand final is played on September 16, despite some tough opposition.
"I like a good underdog, but Elmore just doesn't stop winning, so you really can't look past them," she said.
"White Hills will give it a good crack, but if everyone plays their best, Elmore should come out on top.
"Colbo could surprise. They are a finals club - always have been and seemingly always are. That group of girls is really tight.
"But Elmore's the team right now."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.