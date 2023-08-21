Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Fodderganza highlights need for hay, silage research

By David Chapman
August 21 2023 - 6:00pm
A fodder research, development and extension stocktake to ensure enough feed is available during a national crisis is one of the main outcomes to emerge from the Fodderganza event in Bendigo.

David Chapman

