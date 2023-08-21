Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Campaspe Shire sets up flood Recovery Hub in Rochester

Updated August 22 2023 - 12:31pm, first published August 21 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Floodwaters inundated Rochester in October 2022 and victims are still struggling to recover. Picture by Darren Howe
Floodwaters inundated Rochester in October 2022 and victims are still struggling to recover. Picture by Darren Howe

Ahead of the Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the October 2022 flood event arriving in the region this week, Campaspe Shire has unveiled a flood recovery hub in Rochester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.