Ahead of the Victorian parliamentary inquiry into the October 2022 flood event arriving in the region this week, Campaspe Shire has unveiled a flood recovery hub in Rochester.
The town was one of the hardest hit by the floods and the newly-opened, fit-for-purpose Recovery Hub is aimed at helping victims get the support and resources they need.
Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said council's flood recovery team has operated from several temporary locations since the floods and now had a permanent, specially-fitted-out premises from which to operate for the next few years.
"The new Campaspe Shire Recovery Hub is the primary location for people to access the services and support they need to recover from the floods," Cr Amos said.
"We are most grateful to the Victorian Government for providing the funding to establish the hub and to recruit a dedicated flood recovery team to support our flood-impacted communities.
"The hub also has a mobile outreach van which will enable the staff to visit people in the community through pop-up sessions, events and specialised programs."
In addition to council's Flood Recovery Team, a range of government and professional agencies will operate from the hub, including Anglicare case management and financial counselling, Partners in Wellbeing small business financial counselling, Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, Mind Australia, Echuca Regional Health case management and Bendigo Community Health case management.
It follows on from the new Campaspe-wide Municipal Recovery Committee (MRC) holding its first meeting in July.
"The MRC's role is to co-ordinate flood recovery processes and support flood-impacted communities within Campaspe Shire," Cr Amos said.
"This involves co-ordinating information, resources and services, establishing priorities and contributing to the development and implementation of a Municipal Recovery Plan."
The Campaspe Shire Recovery Hub is open Monday to Friday, from 8.30am to 5pm at at 48 Mackay Street. To contact the hub, please call 1300 666 535 and press 2, or email shire@campaspe.vic.gov.au.
The flood inquiry committee will hear from victims and agencies in Rochester on Wednesday, August 23 and in Echuca on Thursday, August 24.
