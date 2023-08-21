Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Bendigo showground hosts national show of all things alpaca

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
August 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

How much wool can the Bendigo Showgrounds shed hold?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.