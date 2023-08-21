How much wool can the Bendigo Showgrounds shed hold?
We found out when the National Alpaca Show came to town on August 18.
The weekend's National Alpaca Show was back in Bendigo after several years when it was held in other states or not at all.
MORE NEWS:
The uniqueness of an alpaca is what drew Harcourt's Prue Walduck to the South American animal.
A dairy farmer's daughter, Ms Walduck bought a 20-acre property at Harcourt with her partner, Ada Milley, in the 1990s and has been breeding the animals ever since.
Breeders and exhibitors made it to the show from Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, as well around the region, with the action also livestreamed to an international audience.
Winning entries from the fleece competition were on display, while competitors in the animal categories battled it out in the ring.
In addition to "animals in the ring all day, every day", there was an alpaca-themed art, craft and photography show, trade stands, spinning demonstrations and educational activities on offer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.