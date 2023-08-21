NCFL: Home and away season review of each senior football side

With the North Central Football League home and away season done and dusted, the Bendigo Advertiser has looked at how each club's campaign transpired.
SEA LAKE-NANDALY (1st, 16-0, 272.21%)
As dominant a season as we've seen in the NCFL for a generation.
The Tigers headed into the year as one of the premiership favourites, but nobody could have predicted they would go through with an average winning margin of 70.5 points.
However, they have only beaten their qualifying opponents Birchip-Watchem by a combined 15 points from their two meetings.
Midfielder Trent Donnan was announced as a co-winner of the Feeny Medal (NCFL best and fairest) on Saturday night.
POINTS FOR: 1783
POINTS AGAINST: 655
BIRCHIP-WATCHEM (2nd, 12-4, 181.32%)
The reigning premiers recovered from a slow 2-3 start to win ten of its last 11 games.
Going into finals, it feels like they are the only side with a genuine chance of troubling the Tigers, and they have more than enough firepower to do so.
Nicholas Rippon polled 20 votes in the Feeny Medal to be joint winners with Donnan, and star full forward Ben Edwards finished the season with 84 goals from only 13 games.
POINTS FOR: 1621
POINTS AGAINST: 984
DONALD (3rd, 11-5, 127.72%)
Last year's grand finalists have been plagued with injuries for long periods of 2023.
They are getting closer to their best side, but it's hard to see them going one better than in 2022, having lost to the Tigers by 120 and 88 points this season.
Much better performances against the Bulls, including a win in round five, show the Blues are capable of beating the best.
Losses to Wycheproof-Narraport and Boort in the first month ended up costing the Blues a double chance.
Full forward Sam Dunstan won the league goalkicking with 89 majors.
POINTS FOR: 1336
POINTS AGAINST: 1046
NULLAWIL (4th, 10-6, 148.17%)
In their first season in the NCFL, the Maroons have stunned some pundits who thought they would struggle, having come over from the Golden Rivers Football League.
They proved them wrong in the opening week beating the reigning premiers by 41 points on their home deck.
From that point, the Maroons have failed to beat a fellow top-four side and will head into this week's elimination final with Donald as slight underdogs.
POINTS FOR: 1418
POINTS AGAINST: 957
WYCHEPROOF-NARRAPORT (5th, 7-8-1, 83.44%)
Were in the hunt for finals for most of the year thanks to their 3-1-1 start to the season, which included a win over Donald.
Had flashes throughout the middle part of their campaign but fell away towards the end, losing its last three games.
POINTS FOR: 1003
POINTS AGAINST: 1251
WEDDERBURN (6th, 7-9, 106.39%)
A slightly disappointing year for the Redbacks, having played in an elimination final last year.
Will rue a couple of close losses to the Demons in round 11 and Maroons in round eight but did produce a thrilling win in the return leg with the Maroons in the penultimate round of the season, coming from five goals down at the final break.
Coach Sam Barnes and Tom Campbell worked well as a tall forward duo towards the back end of the season.
POINTS FOR: 1331
POINTS AGAINST: 1251
BOORT (7th, 4-11-1, 77.77%)
A season that promised so much after the first five rounds petered out into obscurity for the Magpies.
They only won two games (both against St Arnaud) following round four and could never find the right mix in attack.
It's not all doom and gloom with their reserves and under-17s in contention for their respective flags.
POINTS FOR: 990
POINTS AGAINST: 1273
CHARLTON (8th, 4-12, 52.57%)
What a second half of 2023 it was for the Navies.
Ended its 19-game winless run in round four, but it took until round 11 for them to find their mojo.
Went 3-4 in the final two months and were more than competitive against the Bulls and Maroons in a couple of those losses.
Young star Nick Thompson will have the Navy Blues faithful salivating for the future.
POINTS FOR: 901
POINTS AGAINST: 1714
ST ARNAUD (9th, 0-16, 27.25%)
The season from hell for Saints fans, who will head into round one next year without a win in 19 matches.
Not many positives to write home about other than some kids got game time.
POINTS FOR: 521
POINTS AGAINST: 1912
