The line-up was eager, the headband was iconic and Ellie Carpenter was in their hearts as the Kyneton Districts Soccer Club's under-8s team ran out onto the field recently.
The head-banding wearing youngsters were showing their support for Matilda's player Carpenter after a torrent of online abuse was directed at the Lyon player, who some blame for the loss to England in the semi-finals.
The Tillies wowed the nation with their skill and passion and have inspired thousands of young girls and women take up football during a World Cup campaign than saw them finish fourth.
MORE NEWS:
"All the young girls really like Ellie Carpenter and of course all recognise the headband," club president Ron Cole said.
"A couple of girls and the coaches decided to go out on the weekend and wear the Ellie Carpenter headband as a bit of a show of support.
"They were all really, really rapt that they could stand up and show that they were right behind Ellie and the Matildas."
The Matildas finished their World Cup run in a record finish forth place after losing 2-0 to Sweden on August 19 in Brisbane. They lost to the Lionesses in the semi-final.
Despite not taking out the top prize the impact of the national team has been felt in every corner of the country, including Kyneton.
Mr Cole said the increased support of women's sport and the World Cup around the club has been quite incredible.
"A lot of our young players and females and even the boys have all gone down (to Melbourne) where they could to watch matches and got tickets," he said.
MORE NEWS: Bendigo officially awarded VNL licence
"There has been a real groundswell in support for the Matildas and everybody has been talking about it, first thing everybody does when you get down to the club is all about how the game went.
"There is more excitement sometimes about the Matildas than their own games I think but it has been really good."
The club president said even in the short time the World Cup has been running the club has seen an jump in young women wanting to play.
Mr Cole said this was supported by the growth in women and girl teams.
"Off the back of (the World Cup) we have had, I don't know how many, inquiries in relation to football, especially young females wanting to come down and have a go," he said.
"It has been fantastic.
"Since 2016 we have gone from having one female team to having eight or nine and off the back of this I can just see it growing."
READ NOW:
Mr Cole said building women's involvement in the soccer club and sport more broadly was a "work in progress" but with nearly half of the Kyneton Districts Soccer Club's players and staff being women it was something he was "really proud of."
He said the next goal for the club would be to get an under-18s side for the women but was hoping the interest around the World Cup would go a long way in helping.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.