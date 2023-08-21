CVFLW: Magpies book place in grand final at Tigers expense

Castlemaine booked its place in the 2023 CVFLW grand final after a hard-fought win over Woorinen in the qualifying final on Sunday.
The 10.6 (66) to 5.4 (34) victory means the Magpies will have the weekend off before facing the winner of the Tigers' preliminary final with Eaglehawk.
It was the Magpies' toughest game since round six, with the black and white cakewalking through the second half of the home and away season.
The 93-point smashing of the Tigers in round 12 was a long-forgotten memory by quarter time, with the Magpies only holding a slender eight-point buffer.
Magpies coach Jordan Cochrane said his side was made to work for their reward.
"Woorinen came out much stronger as we knew they would, and it was good to have a bit of a contest," he said.
"They had nine girls out when we played them at the QEO a month ago, but with close to a full squad in, they definitely gave us one of our most challenging games of the season, which is what you expect in finals.
Cochrane said there was work to do before the big dance with the Magpies playing erratic football in the first half.
"There's definitely room for improvement as we didn't play at our best," he said
"There were a couple of things, especially in the first half, that we'll need to tidy up.
"We were trying to play at 100 miles an hour when we should have composed ourselves a bit more, but we started to do that in the second half, which shows on the scoreboard."
The Magpies' class shone through following the half-time interval as they ran away with the game courtesy of a three-goal to none third stanza to hold a 32-point lead heading into the final term.
Cochrane said the Magpies stuck to their guns in the second half and didn't allow the game to be played on the Tigers' terms.
"We kept the ball in our control as we know Woorinen is a very physical side and loves it when its contested," he said.
"When you're trying to rush it forward against a team like Woorinen, they've got the talent to hold you up, but once we got our ball movement under control, we got on top."
CVFLW leading goal-kicker Eloise Gretgrix kicked five of the Magpies' ten majors.
"When she's on a hard lead, not many people can stop her, and we back her in to do it most weeks," Cochrane said.
The Tigers now face Eaglehawk in the preliminary final, who triumphed over Golden Square 8.11 (59) to 5.6 (36) in the elimination final.
The Hawks looked comfortable all afternoon leading by 22 points at the half and 28 at three-quarter-time.
The Bulldogs managed to add some respectability late with four goals in the final term, but it was too late.
Drew Ryan was the best for the Hawks, while Sienna Hobbs kicked three.
