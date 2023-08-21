Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

CVFLW: Magpies book place in grand final at Tigers expense

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated August 21 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine's Aisling Tupper pounces on a loose footy on the far wing of Canterbury Park.
Castlemaine's Aisling Tupper pounces on a loose footy on the far wing of Canterbury Park.

Castlemaine booked its place in the 2023 CVFLW grand final after a hard-fought win over Woorinen in the qualifying final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.