FRESH from securing a stirring League One Men's championship, Tatura has its sights fixed firmly on a second straight grand final triumph.
The Ibises clinched the championship with a hard-fought 4-1 victory over Spring Gully United at Howley Reserve on Sunday.
They were forced to overcome an early setback, after their captain Cody Sellwood left the field with a hamstring injury in the opening minute.
But a goal in the 19th minute to Tristan Zito and two further quick ones from Aaron Niglia put Tatura on the path to victory.
Joshua Woods was able to reduce the margin to two goals for Spring Gully United by half time, but with the Ibises' defence continuing its stranglehold on the contest in the second half, a goal to Gerald Corbo in the 69th minute put the result and the championship well beyond doubt.
A crucial three points gave the Ibises (12-2) a final two-point gap over Shepparton South (11-2-1), which kept the race for the championship alive going into Sunday, by defeating Strathdale on Saturday.
Following a season-long exciting race for championship honours, Tatura coach Thomas Corso said it was great to see his players rewarded for their hard work.
"It was good to tick that one off ... the boys are pretty happy with it," he said.
"It's definitely been a hard year, every game bar a couple has been really close and everyone has pushed us all the way to the end, which is really good.
"That is what you want out of a season, as opposed to last year. The competition probably wasn't as strong.
"So, for us to finish top in a season which was much harder, we are very happy to get the job done."
Going into the weekend, Corso said he was intent on having his team determine their own fate.
As a consequence, he was keen to keep the result of South's match on Saturday from being as much of a distraction as possible.
"I didn't want to look at it, but then someone told me about it. But I thought, 'that's alright, it doesn't worry us too much', we knew what we had to do anyway," Corso said.
"The good part was we did leave it up to ourselves. We were the only ones who could create that moment or ruin it and that's better than leaving it in another team's hands.
"The boys really stood up (on Sunday). There were obviously a few nerves and you could tell that when they scored.
"They were playing for a lot too -to get a better position in the finals.
"They're a good young side and the team probably most similar to us in the competition, which is why we do tend to struggle a bit against Spring Gully.
"They're young and have got a lot of energy."
"We do enjoy playing them because of the fact they are so similar, whereas most other teams have a lot of older boys and bigger bodies."
The Ibises got strong performances from Aaron Niglia (two goals), Damian Russo, Tristan Zito and Gerald Corbo, while Corso heaped praise on his side's tight-knit defence.
"I couldn't fault a player. The players we brought on made big contributions and our defence was especially good," he said.
"The grand final is our main goal. We had to tick this one off and the boys are all every excited about it. It hasn't happened since 2011, finishing first.
"We've got a couple of weeks' rest now, but we'll get back out on the track early and start working on a few things.
"It's hard when you don't know who you are going to play that first week, but as soon as we do, we'll adapt the training and put a plan in place for whoever it is."
Tatura will be chasing back-to-back grand final wins following a stirring victory on penalties over Shepparton South last season at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve.
On Saturday, Shepparton South gave itself a shot at championship honours, before Tatura's win on Sunday, with a convincing 9-2 victory over Strathdale at McEwen Reserve.
South was always in control of the contest, despite two first half goals from the Blues through Rufus Fleming and Lonain Burnett, who converted a penalty in the 34th minute.
Their 5-2 half time lead was built on a double from Oliver Bell and singles to Nick Mori, who scored in the opening minute, Jake Rumble and Sean Grant.
Rumble and Grant each finished the match with two goals.
Fresh from cementing its place in the finals, Epsom made certain of a top-four finish with a 3-2 win over Eaglehawk at Truscott Reserve.
The Scorpions, through Dylan Callaway and Josh Dwyer, led 2-1 at half time, before Nicolas Collins made it 3-1 in the 69th minute.
An own goal in the 79th minute gave the Hawks late hope of a victory, but Epsom was able to hold on in the frenetic final minutes to seal its seventh win of the season.
The Scorpions will clash with Shepparton United this weekend in a catch-up round match.
On Sunday, a hat-trick by Ryan Brooks propelled Shepparton United to a 7-1 win against Strathfieldsaye-Colts United at McEwen Reserve.
With the title already safe in its keeping before Sunday, Strathfieldsaye Colts United punctuated its dominance of the League One Women's competition by completing the perfect championship season with a 6-1 win over Shepparton United.
An emphatic victory extracted a measure of revenge for Colts, after they were beaten by United in this month's League Cup final in a penalty shoot out.
Rebecca Berry was again the star for Colts on Sunday at McEwen Reserve, producing a magnificent hat-trick, while Lauren White and Stacey Chessum were the keys to a solid defensive effort.
Colts coach Phil Berry was stoked to get the 12th and final championship match win under their belts as a reward for a brilliant season that still has an important part to play out.
"It's been a great year for the girls and a bit of bittersweet revenge (on Sunday), getting back at the team that did beat us in that League Cup final," he said.
"We can't get the clean sweep of trophies, but we've moved on quickly from the League Cup, and two out of three is what we are aiming for."
Berry said Colts would naturally head into finals with plenty of confidence.
"The girls have just carried on from last season and are getting the job done," he said.
"I couldn't fault any of the girls (on Sunday). We had a few away - we only went up to Shepparton with 13 players out of 19.
"So it was good to come away with a nice win."
At Tatura, Spring Gully United clinched the double chance and the first crack at Colts during the finals with a 5-2 win over the Ibises.
A tough win was headlined by another hat-trick from Latesha Bawden, her third in a row following similar feats against Shepparton South last week and Strathdale two weeks ago.
It helped deliver the Reds their ninth win of the championship season and pushed them three points clear of Shepparton United in the race for second spot.
Despite holding a 3-0 lead at half time, there were a few anxious moments for the Reds after the Ibises pulled within one goal following a pair of early strikes in the second half.
But a pair of goals from Bawden in the 72nd and 81st minutes restored the Reds' dominance.
Spring Gully United coach Simon Smith was quick to put up his hand and say some adjustments to the line-up early in the second half had not gone to plan.
"With the playoffs in mind, I was just tinkering with the system a little bit after half time, which didn't quite work out," he said.
"We conceded those couple of goals, but I put things back to where we started, and the girls continued to dominate the game after that.
"I was keen to try a few different people in a few different positions and in a different system, just to see how they cope with it. Different opponents provide different threats and different opportunities.
"I've got options. A couple of girls can play in different positions. We were 3-nil at half time and they hadn't had a shot on goal, so I decided to change it up.
"The two goals that were conceded were my fault really.
"It's a tough place to go (Tatura), it's only a small pitch. It was a full-on physical game, so it was a good work out for us."
A second-place finish for the Reds sets up a second-chance semi-final encounter against Colts in two weeks' time.
Third-placed Shepparton United (8-4) will play Tatura (5-6-1) in the elimination semi-final.
Smith was rapt to have locked in the double chance and set up another crack at their main rival from the past two seasons.
"We're in a bit of form and have the leading goal scorer (Bawden) and she has been on fire, especially at the back end of the season," he said.
"I'm pretty confident to be honest.
"I've got a young side. At the start of the season, eight of my starting 11 from last season's grand final left, so I completely rebuilt the side with under-16s.
"Over half can still play in the under 16s, so I didn't know what to expect this year.
"There's been a couple of blips here and there, but overall it's been very pleasing."
In a game that had no bearing on the final four, Shepparton South ended its season on a winning note with a 4-0 victory over Strathdale on Saturday.
Eaglehawk 2 (B. Hamblin) lt Epsom 3 (D. Callaway, N. Collins, J. Dwyer).
Shepparton South 9 (O. Bell 2, S. Grant 2, J. Rumble 2, N. Mori, W. Keenan, F. Onea) d Strathdale 2 (R. Fleming, L. Burnett).
Shepparton United 7 (R. Brooks 3, M. Baqiri 2, F. Azizi, A. Naveed) d Strathfieldsaye Colts United 1 (B. Chandler).
Tatura 4 (A. Niglia 2, T. Zito, G. Corbo) d Spring Gully United 1 (J. Woods).
Shepparton South 4 (S. Stojanovski, R. Legalo, Y. Abkar) d Strathdale 0.
Shepparton United 1 (B. Fichara) lt Strathfieldsaye Colts United 6 (R. Berry 3, M. Duffy, B. McDonald, M. Risdale.)
Tatura 2 (C. Suter, D. Trask) lt Spring Gully United 5 (L. Bawden 3, P. Conder. C. Guillou).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.