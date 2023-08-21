Bendigo students have had their eyes opened to the future in a science fair focused on artificial intelligence.
Girton Grammar School has immersed youngsters in the emerging field to tap into their curiosity.
Work from the school's youngest scientists right through to those studying VCE subjects was on display at Girton's state-of-the-art Naunton Family Building in Vine Street last week putting a spotlight on biology, chemistry, physics and more.
Participants had the chance to enjoy the school's new Lumination Learning Lab which offers a space for virtual reality fun - from completing a space walk on the international space station to dissecting a virtual frog or taking an adventure into the human body.
Exhibits from local industry groups and a range of universities were also on display, alongside a Discovery Centre performance.
The school's head of science Prue Beckwith said the fair gave students the opportunity to share innovative projects and scientific findings with the broader school and town community.
She said the school's budding scientists were "sure to impress with their creativity and ingenuity".
Beyond the world of science, Girton hosted English and art competitions and also a philosophy debate about artificial intelligence technologies.
"Emerging technologies are at the cutting edge of science - it will be our students who shape the future of AI and what role it will play in our society, which is why we wanted to explore its current use and future possibilities as part of our Science Week activities," Ms Beckwith said.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
