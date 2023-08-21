Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Bendigo woman slapped with fine for unlicensed driving

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated August 22 2023 - 7:53am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Simpson-Nelson, 28, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.
Renee Simpson-Nelson, 28, pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

A woman who has never held a driver's licence has pleaded guilty to driving offences which date back to eight years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.