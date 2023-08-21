A woman who has never held a driver's licence has pleaded guilty to driving offences which date back to eight years ago.
Renee Simpson-Nelson, 28, was fined $800 after she admitted in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court to never being legally allowed to drive, despite knowing how to.
Simpson-Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while unlicensed and two counts of driving an unregistered car in 2016.
The court heard the woman had spent the last seven years in Sydney before recently returning to the Bendigo area.
On January 23, 2016 Simpson-Nelson was spotted driving in Long Gully with no licence plate on the back of the car, which prompted police to pull her over.
After talking to police Simpson-Nelson told the authorities she did not have a valid driver's licence and was driving to see some friends.
On February 6, 2016 she was again seen driving a second car by police on View Street and was again pulled over and failed to produce a licence.
Simpson-Nelson told Magistrate Sharon McRae she was "sorry for driving" and she "shouldn't have done it."
She told Magistrate McRae she has not driven since these offences and was practicing online to learn how to drive legally.
Magistrate McRae fined the woman without conviction.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
