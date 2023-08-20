HE'S not the biggest name in Shane Sanderson's Charlton stable, but Platinum Stride can lay claim to being the most consistent.
The ever-reliable pacing gelding notched up his second city win since joining the stable in mid-2021, by triumphing at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.
It took some sheer brilliance and plenty of daring from talented young driver Ryan Sanderson to earn the win.
Coming from last when entering the break straight, the 20-year-old threaded his way through the field and was able to make the most of a late gap in the home straight to push the five-year-old gelding through for a stirring 1.6-metre win.
It continued a solid run of form for the son of Captaintreacherous and the mare Southwind Arden, who has finished among the top three placegetters in seven of his last 10 starts, that included a win at Mildura in mid July and a pair of seconds at Melton in May and June.
"He's never far away and a pretty consistent type of horse. He very rarely runs a bad race," Shane Sanderson said.
"It (the city win) was certainly within his reach.
"When he gets some luck go his way in a race he can certainly capitalise.
"He was just fortunate enough from the draw, which looked a bit average on paper, that he got a great run through the middle and it all opened up at the right times.
"It was an awesome drive."
Formerly trained by Anthony Butt and Sonya Smith, Platinum Stride has now had 30 starts for Sanderson for six wins and nine placings.
He has rarely finished outside the top five in his races.
Platinum Stride's momentum was halted when he tore a muscle in the middle of last year, putting him out of action for four months.
He eventually returned to racing in April this year, quickly getting back to somewhere near his best with a third-up second at Melton.
"That's the only real issue he has had, otherwise he's quite a sound horse," Sanderson said.
"We'll look at similar races with him and likely keep going to town.
"He's sort of getting up to a high mark now, so it's not going to get any easier for him.
"But we'll get him to Melton most Saturday nights and see if we can't get a bit of luck every now and then.
"He's been a good horse to have around. He's nothing special, but just a nice, honest, handy horse."
Platinum Stride previously won at Melton in April last year, while arguably his finest performance came under the guidance of his former trainers, when he finished third behind Bondi Lockdown in the Group 1 Caduceus 3YO Classic at Melton in 2021.
A real highlight for the Sandersons and Platinum Stride's owners was his popular victory in the Mallee Bull Pacing Cup at Birchip last year.
Sanderson is continuing to enjoy his most successful season since moving to Charlton at the start of 2021.
His 30 wins through the first eight months of the season have already eclipsed his 2021 season tally of 27.
A decent weekend for the team included a third at Melton on Saturday night with Vanquish Stride and a third with the two-year-old Maywyn Bonton Boy at Swan Hill on Sunday .
Sanderson is further hoping for nice things from his talented colts Dangerous and Catalpa Rescue in the up-coming Vicbred Super Series heats at Ballarat on August 30.
"They are going well. I'm very happy with both of them," Sanderson said.
"Failing bad luck, we'd like to think they can do some nice things.
"Their records suggest they should probably be pretty competitive."
