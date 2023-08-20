Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

LVFNL: Mean Machine eliminates Inglewood with 22-point victory

Updated August 21 2023 - 9:20am, first published August 20 2023 - 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgewater midfielder Harry Donegan.
Bridgewater midfielder Harry Donegan.

BRIDGEWATER has kept its Loddon Valley league season alive after spoiling Inglewood's long-awaited return to the finals on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.