LVFNL: Mean Machine eliminates Inglewood with 22-point victory

BRIDGEWATER has kept its Loddon Valley league season alive after spoiling Inglewood's long-awaited return to the finals on Sunday.
The Mean Machine defeated the Blues by 22 points in the elimination final at Newbridge.
Bridgewater led at every change, prevailing 13.8 (86) to 9.10 (64) to advance to next Sunday's first semi-final against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine at Pyramid Hill.
The Blues, who trailed by nine points at three quarter-time, were left to lament a raft of missed opportunities in the final term, kicking 1.6.
Mean Machine co-captain Josh Martyn made a welcome return from injury to the Bridgewater side and had a big impact inside 50 kicking five goals.
Midfielder Harry Donegan, who was also an inclusion in the side, and Nick Hall both kicked two goals for the Mean Machine.
The consistent Donegan, Tyler Estrada and Harry McKinley headed the best players for the Mean Machine, who turned the tables on the Blues having earlier lost both home and away encounters against Inglewood.
Alex Lowe and assistant coach Fergus Payne kicked two goals apiece for the Blues.
The best for the Blues were headed by Charlie Ingham, ruckman Tom Kennedy and Sam Polack.
While the Blues have bowed out at the first finals hurdle, this season has been a watershed year in the re-emergence of the club, which reached the senior finals for the first time since 2003.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.