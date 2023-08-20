Tale of two halves at QEO as Pioneers beaten by GWV Rebels

An eight-goal to-one second half has condemned the Bendigo Pioneers to a 17.8 (110) to 9.8 (62) loss at the hands of the the GWV Rebels.
Harley Reid wasn't sighted in the second half after he suffered a hyper-extension of his knee.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree said it was on the minor side of the scale, and he expects Reid to be alright, but he will head in for an MRI on Monday.
Rebels small forward Lachlan Charleson ran riot early in the third term, nailing four goals in quick succession to blow the margin out to 40 points by three-quarter-time.
The Pioneers had no answers for Charleson - who finished with eight majors - or the Rebels' slick ball movement in the third stanza as they slumped to a second consecutive defeat.
Coach Danny O'Bree asked for his charges to lift at the three-quarter-time huddle, and to the Pioneers' credit, they did, but it was far too late to mount any serious challenge.
It was a disappointing result for the Pioneers, who looked brilliant in the first half.
Trailing by only five points at half-time, their ball movement was poles apart from what they would deliver following the main change, with their ability to break the lines and move the footy with speed a good sign should they be able to bring it for four quarters come finals.
The Pioneers led by three goals early in the first but, as had been an issue at stages this season, let their opponents back in with three quick ones.
Reid and Oliver Poole looked dangerous, with Reid slotting two and missing a couple of gettable shots while Poole finished with three, including two in a five-minute period in the second term, which swung the momentum back in the Pioneers' favour.
Oskar Smartt had a frustrating afternoon but arguably produced his side's goal of the day following Poole's burst using his pace and weaving out of traffic to snap over his head.
That period of dominance was the last for the Pioneers, with a goal near the half-time siren giving the Rebels a slight buffer.
Swan Hill locals Patrick Blake and debutant Wilhem Bennett had special moments, kicking their first goals in the Pioneers senior outfit.
Tobie Travaglia continued his strong form from his Vic Country future stars match last week, being voted his side's best.
Jacob Nihill and Shaun Watson also put in strong performances.
The Pioneers face Geelong Falcons at MARS Stadium next week before tackling the finals series.
They currently sit tenth on the Coates Talent League ladder with a 5-7 record.
