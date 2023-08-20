BFNL: Bulldogs stun Bloods with 75 point thumping

South Bendigo failed to confirm its place in the 2023 BFNL finals series with a poor 22.16 (148) to 11.9 (75) loss to Gisborne.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury labelled the defeat as "really disappointing", with his side now needing to win its round 18 game with Castlemaine to ensure finals qualification.
Only nine games earlier, the Bloods had produced its own demolition job of the Bulldogs, beating them by 68 points in round eight.
The victory shows the Bulldogs have improved dramatically in the second half of their campaign, with wins against the Bloods and Eaglehawk testament to that.
Bloods coach Nathan Horbury said his side needs to find extra gears and fast when the opposition show intent.
"We go away from everything we do well when sides challenge us, and we need to improve at it quickly if we want to make finals let alone do any damage," Horbury said.
"We know it's always hard to beat them down there, and they're a much better outfit with Bernacki back in it, but to put in the performance we did was very upsetting."
With the scores level at quarter-time, the Bulldogs ran riot from that point on, with an eight-goal final term the icing on the cake.
Horbury said he and his fellow midfielders were sucked into the contest and were made to pay for it.
"We've been speaking about it for weeks that we have too many players going into the contest, and they were able to hold their structure really well," he said.
"They flicked it to the outside, and it felt like we were chasing tail all day."
It wasn't just as the coalface the Bloods were beaten, with Horbury saying his forwards' pressure and defenders' ball movement is just as big an issue heading into next Saturday.
"I don't think our forwards put enough pressure on their defensive transition, which made it hard for our backs to defend," he said.
"On the flip side, our backs need to be braver with their ball use because it was too predictable and easy for them to set up on Saturday."
With Kyneton nipping at their heels, Horbury is hopeful the 75-point thumping can stun his team into action.
"Hopefully, the loss burns them, and it makes us come out and play our best footy against Castlemaine because if we don't, they'll roll us, as I'm sure they'll be keen to ruin the party," he said.
William Keck was one of few shining lights for the Bloods, nailing five goals to back up his 39 disposal game last weekend.
Bulldogs debutant James Gray nailed four majors, with Matt Weber and Bernacki voted in their best.
The Bulldogs round of their season against Maryborough.
