Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Greater Bendigo Lions book club restores Penrose family bible

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 21 2023 - 7:54am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Bendigo Lions Book Club secretary Sandie Morris with Nicole Penrose and the Penrose family Bible. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Greater Bendigo Lions Book Club secretary Sandie Morris with Nicole Penrose and the Penrose family Bible. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

An 1800s family Bible has been returned to its rightful owners after being donated to the Greater Bendigo Lions Book Club and restored by volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.