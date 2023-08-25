LVFNL: Jacobs confident Panthers have more improvement left

AFTER a home and away season of utter dominance as a 16-0 record and percentage of 578.7 would attest, Marong coach Linton Jacobs is still confident the Panthers have further improvement ahead in the Loddon Valley league finals.
Having had last week off courtesy of their top of the top-of-the-ladder finish, the Panthers begin their finals campaign on Saturday against Pyramid Hill in the second semi at Serpentine.
"We're certainly excited about what's ahead and particularly given the improvement I've seen in our younger players over the past 12 to 18 months, I'm confident there's another gear in them," Jacobs said on Friday.
"This is the time of year where you get measured as a footballer and a team and we'll be looking to rise to another level again on Saturday."
The Panthers - who also have their reserves and under-18 teams going into second semi-finals undefeated - are at near full strength apart from Kyle Manley and Jimmy Gadsden.
Jacobs says he is reading little into the Panthers' last game against the Bulldogs when Marong demolished Pyramid Hill 19.10 (124) to 0.4 (4) in round 13.
"We're fully aware that Pyramid Hill will probably have eight or nine different players in from last time we played them," Jacobs said.
"We really respect them as a team. Fitzy (Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick) has obviously planned really well for this second half of the year and they look like their list is really fresh.
"We know we're going to have a real contest on our hands on Saturday and we've got to make sure we turn up in the right frame of mind."
On Sunday at Pyramid Hill it will be Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Bridgewater putting their season on the line against each other.
The Bears are 2-0 in meetings against the Mean Machine this year.
