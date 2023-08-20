BFNL: Tigers keep season alive with scrappy win over Flat

In the battle of the BFNL interim coaches, Darren Chambers' Kyneton kept its season alive with a scrappy 13-point win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park on Saturday.
The Tigers can largely thank the Roos inaccurate kicking of 9.17 (71) to 12.12 (84) for the victory.
With South Bendigo losing at Gisborne, the Tigers are now on the same points as the Bloods, albeit with a far worse percentage heading into the final round.
They are still significant underdogs to make the top five due to needing to beat Strathfieldsaye in the last round, and the Bloods lose at home to Castlemaine.
For this reason, Tigers interim coach Darren Chambers is keeping a lid on things.
"Mathematically, it's possible, but we haven't spoken about it," he said.
"Had we beat Eaglehawk last week, then it might be a different story, but we got blown away by a good side.
"We'll just look to enjoy this week and prepare for a tough game because Strathfieldsaye seems to be hitting their straps."
If they are to triumph over the Storm, the Tigers will need to put in a much better performance than Saturday.
Playing with the knowledge it was likely their last chance for a win in 2023 with Golden Square away next week, the Roos didn't relent all afternoon and ensured the Tigers had to grind for their four points.
"It was a scrappy and ordinary game," Chambers said.
"We kept getting away from them but then took our foot off the gas and allow them to get back into it.
"It wasn't a great advertisement for Bendigo footy, but I spoke to the boys afterwards, and they said it was tough to get a read on the ball because the ground was so hard."
The Roos played most of the second half with a man down after Campbell Smith was yellow-carded in the third term.
This allowed the Tigers to land the decisive blow, with Harrison Huntley dominating as the spare man behind the footy, Chambers men nailed five goals to one to take a 30-point lead into the last break.
The Roos came out of their huddle firing, kicking three straight goals to give the Dower Park faithful belief.
That hope was extinguished when Cameron Manuel slotted his first of the afternoon at the 20-minute mark.
Angus Grant also received a yellow card late in the match.
Roos interim coach Jeremy Hayes didn't lay blame on the send-offs for his sides' defeat, with their poor conversion the main reason they couldn't get over the line.
"Our goalkicking let us down," he said.
"We had plenty of opportunities but couldn't convert, and they did."
"Playing with a five-man forward line in the second half hurt, but it wasn't why we lost the game."
Chambers said Manuel's sealer eased the nerves on a frustrating day for the interim coach, with his charges controlling the final stages well.
"It was going to be hard for them to kick three goals after Cam (Manuel) put that one through," Chambers said.
"The boys did a nice job to ice the game and kill the clock.
"We've been good in the close ones this season, but it was great for the guys to get another chance to learn the processes."
Tom Quinn played his best game in a Tigers uniform, having been chucked into the midfield for the clash.
Darcy McClure was impressive for the Roos in his first senior game since 2021.
