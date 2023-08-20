HDFNL: Bombers stay in the five, while Cats miss finals

THE Heathcote District league's reigning premiers have missed the finals and last year's wooden-spooners are in.
In what was a last round on Saturday where any of positions one, two, three and five on the ladder could have changed, ultimately, the status quo remained the same.
And that means Heathcote is the minor premier for the first time since 2010, while last year's wooden-spoon side Leitchville-Gunbower is finals-bound and it's season over for reigning premier Lockington-Bamawm United.
With the bye in Saturday's final, Leitchville-Gunbower sitting in fifth position faced an anxious wait to learn its finals fate.
To retain fifth spot Leitchville-Gunbower needed Lockington-Bamawm United to lose to Mount Pleasant at Toolleen and at half-time the Bombers' season was on tenterhooks.
The Cats led by 20 points at half-time, 6.2 to 2.6, but were over-run after the break.
The Blues - who couldn't move from fourth position - kicked seven goals to three after half-time to defeat the Cats 9.15 (69) to 9.4 (58) and end the season of the team that beat them in last year's grand final.
"The boys were sensational with their effort today and it was good to get one back on Locky after they beat us in last year's grand final and knock them out of the finals," Blues co-coach Adam Baird said.
"It gives us some good momentum to take into next week. Even though we couldn't move from fourth spot we spoke about it still being a big game because we didn't want to go into the finals with a loss under our belt."
Blues defender Fletcher White was named best for the Blues.
"He was great today; he took a number of intercept marks and ran off really well and used the ball well," Baird said.
"Sam Green was also really good for us in the backline on their full-forward (Anthony McMahon) with his spoiling and second and third efforts."
The Blues' Mitch Rovers was the leading goalkicker on the ground with three, while co-coach Ben Weightman slotted one and has won his third HDFNL goalkicking award after ending the home and away season with 67.
Mitch Bennett (jaw) is an injury concern for the Blues heading into the finals.
The Cats have now become just the sixth HDFNL reigning premier since 1980 to miss the finals the following year after finishing sixth.
"It's obviously disappointing for us because we felt we had a really good team that should have made finals and had an impact," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We threw everything at Mounts today and did our best to get over the line and play finals, but it just wasn't to be.
"I think we've played 38 players in the seniors this year, so we didn't have the continuity and that made it difficult to try to improve each week when we seemed to have three or four blokes coming in and going out each week.
"But I'm confident we can rise from this quickly if we stick together."
The ruck duo of Max Johnson, who played with a broken hand, and Tyler Phillips were the two best for the Cats.
While it's season over for the Cats, Leitchville-Gunbower after winning just one game last year and starting this season 0-4 will now play the Blues in next Sunday's elimination final at North Bendigo.
The Bombers, who have won their past six games, are also the last club to have gone from a wooden-spoon (2012) to playing finals the next year (2013).
"It's good to be in there and have the chance to experience some finals footy," first-year Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
Heathcote kicked its highest score for 11 years to lock up top spot on the ladder with a 150-point belting of Huntly.
The ladder-leading Saints had started the day just 1.46 per cent clear of North Bendigo, but by 5pm had moved almost five per cent clear of the Bulldogs following their 28.22 (190) to 6.4 (40) belting of the Hawks at Strauch Reserve.
It's the first time the Saints have finished on top of the ladder since their last premiership year of 2010.
"It's not something we probably expected at the start of the year and going into today's game we didn't speak about it," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"Our main focus today was just to go out and play four quarters of good footy and go into the finals with some momentum.
"The boys played unbelievably well today and it was our best game of the year."
The Saints' most potent quarter was the second term when they piled on 11 goals to one.
The Saints had the trio of Liam Jacques and Braden Padmore, who were named their two best, and Corey Grindlay all kick six goals.
As well as his six goals, Grindlay also took what Saladino rated the most spectacular high-flying mark he has seen.
Co-coach Harry Whittle kicked four of the six goals for the Hawks, who end the season with the wooden spoon.
North Bendigo's Hakeem Johnson showed just what an X-factor he looms as in the upcoming finals series with a scintillating seven-goal outing against Elmore.
The Bulldogs rounded out their home and away season with a 122-point win over Elmore at Atkins Street.
North Bendigo kicked its highest score of the season in the 24.21 (165) to 6.7 (43) win, with Johnson lighting the game up early with five first-quarter goals.
"Hakeem has had one of those frustrating years with his hamstring where it has been a stop-start season for him," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"We saw last week a bit of him getting back to his old self and we knew a performance like this was just around the corner.
"But it's not just the goals he kicks, his forward pressure was also unbelievable and he got rewarded with a really good performance."
The Bulldogs also had Jordan Ford boot six goals in what was their 19th-straight win over Elmore.
The Bulldogs will now turn their attention to their qualifying final next Saturday against White Hills at Heathcote where they will have Brodie Thomson, Shane Harris and Bailey Wingrave all set to return.
"Our list is in really good shape at the moment, so we're going to have some hard selection decisions to make next week," Bennett said.
Assistant coach Nathan Kay kicked three goals for the Bloods and was named their best as the curtain came down on the season for Elmore, which finished eighth.
White Hills tuned up for the finals by handing Colbinabbin its biggest loss of the season.
The Demons strangled the Grasshoppers, who could muster just four goals as White Hills won by 81 points, 15.20 (110) to 4.5 (29), and for the first time since 2011 has won both its home and away meetings against Colbinabbin.
White Hills' wayward score of 15.20 included kicking 3.11 during the third quarter.
Experienced midfielder Ben Taylor continued his outstanding form to be the best again for the Demons and also impacted the scoreboard with three goals.
Liam Bartels (four), Kaiden Antonowicz (three) and Mitch Dole (two) were also multiple goalkickers for the Demons, who after finishing third have their first double chance since making their last grand final in 2005.
Colbinabbin, which will miss its first finals series since 2014 after finishing seventh, was best served by wingman Alex Van Ruiswyk.
The Grasshoppers kicked two goals in both the first and fourth terms, but were held to just 0.2 across the middle two quarters.
