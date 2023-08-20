BFNL: Storm pile on 32 goals for second week in a row

FOR the second week in a row Strathfieldsaye went on a 32-goal scoring spree in the Bendigo Football Netball League on Saturday.
After booting 32 goals against Kangaroo Flat last week, the Storm followed up with a 32.34 (226) to 1.2 (8) demolition of Maryborough at Tannery Lane.
Strathfieldsaye's 218-point win, coupled with Eaglehawk's loss to Golden Square, keeps the Storm in with a chance of snaring the double chance.
With one home and away round remaining the fourth-placed Storm are now just half-a-game behind Eaglehawk, which is sitting third.
The Hawks face ladder-leader Sandhurst at the QEO in the last round, while the Storm travels to Kyneton.
The stage is set for a cracking finale to the BFNL season, with not only the Storm and Hawks vieing for third position, but either of Sandhurst or Golden Square can still finish on top, while South Bendigo (5th) and Kyneton (6th) are now only separated by percentage.
The Storm - missing their VFL contingent of Cal McCarty, Jake Moorhead and Bode Stevens, plus Riley Wilson and Jack Exell - amassed 66 scoring shots in their rout of the Magpies, kicking 7.9 in the first quarter, 6.9 in the second, 8.5 in the third and unleashing 11.11 in the final term.
The Magpies' only goal of the game was kicked in the third term by Jai Howell.
Strathfieldsaye had five players kick at least three goals, with skipper Lachlan Sharp booting eight, but he did have a wayward day in front of the sticks, missing more than he slotted through.
Sharp's haul of eight takes him to 87 goals for the season and on track for a third Ron Best Medal.
Baxter Slater and Jordan Wilson both bagged five goals each, Caleb Ernst kicked four and Lachlan Monti after being elevated back into the seniors chipped in with three.
"It was a good team effort by the boys today," Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"I thought Lachie Gill (two goals) in particular was very good playing midfield/forward and his disposal was awesome.
"It was really pleasing to see Cooper Jones play well out on a wing and get a bit more confidence given he hasn't played a lot of footy over the past couple of years.
"Daniel Clohesy was very good again in the midfield and has probably been our most consistent player through the midfield."
For the struggling Magpies in what was loss number 45 in a row, it was the fifth time this season they have conceded a score of more than 200.
"We had a challenging week in terms of availability and I thought just to be able to get out there today and put together some good passages of play throughout was a really good effort by the guys," Maryborough coach Coby Perry said.
"It's an incredibly young side, but there are positives we take. Josh Britten is a 20-year-old who I thought was very cool and calm down back and provided some really good run and drive, which was awesome given the duress he was under.
"Kya Lanfranchi is 21 and I thought did a really good job on Sharpy in terms of forcing him into taking a lot of shots from the pocket."
