The flame of friendship is still burning bright as the Inner Wheel Club of Bendigo blew out the candles for its 90th year anniversary.
About 130 past and present members and supporters alike filled out a function room at Quality Hotel Lakeside on Saturday, August 19 for the celebration of the club, which is the oldest Inner Wheel Club outside of England.
Inner Wheel began in 1924 as a friendship and service organisation group for women related to Rotarians or former honorary Rotarians.
Bendigo club member for 13 years Deb Reade, who has been compiling a book on the club's history, said the day was "just marvellous".
"It's been wonderful, there's lots of chatter and friends getting back together that they haven't seen for a while," she said.
"One of the main things of Inner Wheel is friendship and service and the whole idea of friendship is what people are here to experience today, to catch up with friends and make new friends."
Over the years, the club has fundraised and supported organisations such as Riding for the Disabled, the toy library, Bendigo Foodshare and Kalianna School.
It has raised an estimated $6000 a year for local organisations but that figure was higher before the COVID-19 pandemic.
