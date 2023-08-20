Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Inner Wheel Club marks 90 years of friendship and service

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated August 21 2023 - 10:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inner Wheel Club of Bendigo president Gwen Rankins, International Inner Wheel treasurer Sarita Lunani and Inner Wheel Australia president Susan Chisholm. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Inner Wheel Club of Bendigo president Gwen Rankins, International Inner Wheel treasurer Sarita Lunani and Inner Wheel Australia president Susan Chisholm. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

The flame of friendship is still burning bright as the Inner Wheel Club of Bendigo blew out the candles for its 90th year anniversary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.