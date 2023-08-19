Bendigo Advertiser
August 19 auctions yield good results for Bendigo buyers, vendors

By Jonathon Magrath
August 19 2023 - 5:00pm
Two properties went under the hammer in Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Two houses were sold in Bendigo after two exciting bidding wars broke out at their auctions, with both snapped up for more than their reserves.

