Two houses were sold in Bendigo after two exciting bidding wars broke out at their auctions, with both snapped up for more than their reserves.
A three-bedroom "California bungalow" at 217 Forest Street, Bendigo sold for $425,000, $25,000 above its reserve price.
Senior sales associate at Ray White Darcy Quinn said he was really pleased with the campaign, which saw more than 35 buyers consider the property.
After a back-and-forth between two bidders, it was sold to a woman who intends to renovate and rent out the house.
"There were really pleased vendors and a really happy buyer," Mr Quinn said. "We're still seeing some great market strength inside our market at the moment, despite all the bad words floating around in the air."
Mr Quinn said the property was sought-after due to its central location on "probably one of the best streets in Bendigo".
26 Sydenham Avenue, North Bendigo
A similar bidding war between three prospective buyers broke out at 26 Sydenham Avenue, North Bendigo, with the property eventually snapped up for $450,000 by an excited first-home buyer.
The property was a 1980s brick home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a 700 square metre block.
Ray White was again the successful agent and Mr Quinn said while the property didn't prove as popular as its Forest Street counterpart, there was a "late flurry of inspections".
"Two of the bidders that were the under bidders didn't actually inspect the property," he said.
"It was a really good outcome considering the gentleman that did buy; we were expecting obviously to have the strongest amount of interest.
"A a result $30,000 above the reserve price; the vendor's absolutely rapt."
Mr Quinn said the buyer intended to move make the property a "set and forget home" as he often worked interstate.
"The great thing about this home is you can just move into it and work on a overtime," he said.
Mr Quinn said the two successful auctions had resulted in a really good day.
"We've had good numbers through our inspections, sold two from two under the hammer, well above reserved price for each vendor," he said.
"It's a prime example that the market is still remaining resilient for the vendors that are responsive to the feedback, and buyers are still out there at the right price."
According to Mr Quinn, in the current market if a property was priced right and marketed well, it could be sold within 30 to 45 days.
"We are seeing an influx of stock obviously becoming available, so buyers have more options and choice and probably less urgency to make a decision," he said.
"We're finding some great results being achieved for our clients and vendors using the auction method by setting the deadline inside the market.
"It's a good market both for buyers and for sellers that are motivated at the moment."
