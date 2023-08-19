Bendigo Advertiser
Police searching for missing teen Chantel, last seen in June

Updated August 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:09pm
Chantel, 14. Picture by Victoria Police
Chantel, 14. Picture by Victoria Police

Police are asking for assistance to locate a fourteen-year-old girl, missing since Monday, June 14.

