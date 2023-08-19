Police are asking for assistance to locate a fourteen-year-old girl, missing since Monday, June 14.
Chantel was last seen at the Bendigo Marketplace.
Police believe she may be wearing burgundy jumper, grey track pants and black and white Converse runners.
The teenager has black hair, thin build, pale complexion, around 165cm tall and is known to frequent the Bendigo and Epsom areas
Police say they are concerned for Chantel's welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Chantel's whereabouts is urged to contact Kyneton Police Station on (03) 5421 2900.
