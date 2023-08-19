Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Updated

Braves women confirmed for NBL1 National Finals championship game

Updated August 19 2023 - 10:15pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Atwell dominated for Bendigo on Saturday with 44 points against the Northside Wizards. Picture by James O'Donohue/Sports Imagery
Amy Atwell dominated for Bendigo on Saturday with 44 points against the Northside Wizards. Picture by James O'Donohue/Sports Imagery

THE Bendigo Braves women will play Norths Bears in Sunday's NBL1 Finals championship game in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.