Braves women confirmed for NBL1 National Finals championship game

THE Bendigo Braves women will play Norths Bears in Sunday's NBL1 Finals championship game in Perth.
The Braves and Bears will clash for the women's title from 1pm (Victorian) time at Joondalup's HBF Arena.
The game will be available to watch on Kayo Freebies.
The Norths Bears were the winners of the NBL1 east conference, while the Braves won the south conference title last weekend.
Norths beat Norwood 110-79 on Saturday and Northside 104-81 on Friday in its two NBL1 Finals preliminary matches.
Bendigo - which is now 27-0 over the course of the season - defeated Northside 112-73 and Cockburn Cougars 101-57 in its two games to qualify for the championship match.
EARLIER:
THE Bendigo Braves women have completed their two preliminary games in the NBL1 National Finals by securing 13 of a possible 14 points in Western Australia.
The Braves belted the Northside Wizards 112-73 in game two on Saturday, which followed Friday night's 101-57 romp over the Cockburn Cougars.
As well as winning both games, the Braves have won seven of their eight quarters across the two matches.
The NBL1 Finals award teams three points for a win, plus one point for each quarter won.
The two teams with the most points after Saturday's second round of matches will contest Sunday's championship game.
Saturday's match was dominated by Braves' star Amy Atwell, who poured in 44 points, which included eight three-pointers.
The Braves also got 25 points from Megan McKay and 21 points from Cassidy McLean.
Both McKay and McLean had double-doubles, with McKay also hauling down 12 rebounds and McLean dishing out 10 assists.
Kelly Wilson also had 13 assists for the Braves following her 16 on Friday night.
The Braves won three of the four quarters of Saturday's match.
