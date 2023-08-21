Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

St Francis of the Fields footballers make presence felt at state championships

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 22 2023 - 8:12am, first published 8:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The St Francis of the Fields girls' football team, which contested the School Sport Victoria State Primary Girls Finals in Melbourne on Thursday. Picture supplied by the school
The St Francis of the Fields girls' football team, which contested the School Sport Victoria State Primary Girls Finals in Melbourne on Thursday. Picture supplied by the school

A STATE title may have eluded them, but St Francis of the Fields' girls' football team returned from Melbourne on Thursday with plenty of big-match experience and an enhanced reputation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.