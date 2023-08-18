MONTHS of 'patience and frustration' for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner finally paid off on Friday at Ballarat Synthetic, when his mare Mahindra scoring an eye-catching win on debut.
The four-year-old daughter of Shooting to Win and Madikeri - or more specifically her barrier manners - have long been a work in progress for Fliedner.
But following plenty of remedial work with trainer and barrier attendant Dane Smith and the smart efforts of barrier attendants at Ballarat, there were no such worries on Friday.
Mahindra was only fair to begin from barrier six in the small seven horse field and settled fifth, about four lengths from the leader She's Xtravagant.
But once Harry Coffey hooked the mare to the outside at the top of the straight, she was quick to find momentum on the way to a 1.25-length win.
Fliedner admitted to heading to Ballarat with solid expectations as long as Mahindra was on her best behaviour.
"She got back a little further than I thought. She's bred to get 1400m to a mile and she's been a real work in progress with the barriers and a lot of other issues, mainly in her head," he said.
"But she behaved herself well today ... went into the gates well.
"She got out alright, but just lacked a bit of speed, but finished off well, which is a good sign.
"(I've had to be) patient and frustrated is a good word for it."
The win followed a well laid out plan from Fliedner, who trialled Mahindra at Ballarat Synthetic, earlier in the month.
After getting the job done first-up over 1100m, Fliedner indicated the mare would likely step up to 1300 or 1400m at her next start.
"I have to put in a thanks in to Dane Smith, he's done a lot of work on her at the barriers," he said.
"We tried at home, but I think she knew where she was at home.
"In any case, it's onwards and upwards."
READ MORE:
Mahindra's win added to the Fliedner stable's current momentum, coming 24 hours after Acclimatise notched up his second career win at Seymour on Thursday.
Following a flurry of wins in the final days of the 2022-23 season with Cute As, Zedemski and Allocate, Fliedner now has five winners from his last 11 runners.
Three of those, including the last two, have been ridden by the trainer's nephew, Harry Coffey.
The 27-year-old Group 1 winner said despite being 'a little bit green' and 'woolly' at this point of her development, he saw an encouraging future for Mahindra.
"She lengthened nicely. I'm not sure it's the strongest race, but there were a few in it who had trialled nicely," he said.
"I rode Calvin and Tony (McEvoy's) horse (the $2.70 favourite Sailor's Run) last start and he ran really well in a strong race at Swan Hill, but she ran past them with a bit of ease.
"It was a nice win. The best part was she was really good through the line. I was really happy with her last 50m.
"She's not the finished product yet. In terms of the quirks, she has been really difficult with her barrier manners and the barrier team here today did a really good job with her.
"Dane Smith has done a lot of work with her and got her back on the right track. Early days she sort of refused to even be anywhere near the barriers. Full credit to Dane and the other boys behind the gates."
Fliedner will look to add to his purple patch, with Air Defence among the nominations at Sandown next Wednesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.