Shane Fliedner-trained Mahindra overcomes quirks to win on debut at Ballarat Synthetic

By Kieran Iles
August 19 2023 - 9:00am
Mahindra, ridden by Harry Coffey, breaks his maiden on debut at Ballarat Synthetic on Friday. The win gave the combination of Coffey and Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner two wins in two days following the success of Acclimatise at Seymour on Thursday. Picture by by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Mahindra, ridden by Harry Coffey, breaks his maiden on debut at Ballarat Synthetic on Friday. The win gave the combination of Coffey and Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner two wins in two days following the success of Acclimatise at Seymour on Thursday. Picture by by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

MONTHS of 'patience and frustration' for Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner finally paid off on Friday at Ballarat Synthetic, when his mare Mahindra scoring an eye-catching win on debut.

