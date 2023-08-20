UPDATED, Sunday, August 20 12.40pm: Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe said he was humbled to receive yet another award for his well-timed photo of a flood rescue, titled Saved from Above.
Howe claimed the Kennedy Award for Outstanding News Photography goes to Darren Howe at an awards night in Sydney on Friday, August 18.
"It was a very exciting night and humbling to be recognised amongst so much outstanding work," the esteemed photographer said.
The Kennedy Awards is a national media awards program recognising the work of journalists, photographers, cartoonists, camera operators and videographers.
EARLIER: Bendigo Advertiser photographer Darren Howe has won a prestigious Kennedy award for his much lauded series of photographs of a flood rescue.
Mr Howe took out the Outstanding News Photography category at an awards night in Sydney on August 18.
His photo Saved from Above shows a helicopter paramedic - or angels with rotary wings as he calls them - plucking tourists from a four-wheel drive stuck in a flooded Loddon River at Newbridge in October last year.
BENDIGO BUSINESS AWARDS:
The same series of photos won a Quill awards presented by the Melbourne Press Club earlier this year,
At the time Mr Howe said he was elated to be recognised.
"I love working and capturing moments in Bendigo," he said after the Quills.
"It's such an honour to be recognised for what you do."
Mr Howe has previously collected multiple trophies at the Rural Press Club of Victoria awards, including photographer of the year as well as the sport and general interest categories in 2022.
More to come
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.