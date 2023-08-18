Do you walk around our streets at night dressed in black? Stop

I've lost count of the number of times I've seen a cyclist, scooter rider, walker or runner suddenly pop up in my line of sight while driving at night or in the very early morning in Bendigo.
It's not a pleasant surprise.
They are normally dressed in black (or at least dark colours).
They often have no distinguishing colours on their clothes.
If you're lucky the flash of a light might warn you of a cyclist.
There might be some reflective stripes on a runner.
Walkers rarely have anything to catch you eye. And when they step to cross a road drivers can be in for a shock.
The other night I saw and e-scooter use a pedestrian crossing and then head into a service station. I barely saw him in the dim light. Had I been turning left I might have collected him.
I've seen the same in the city centre.
I had a moment, myself, when I was walking back to my car late one night and realised I had on a dark blue jacket, black jeans ... and would have been nearly invisible to drivers whizzing past me.
Those on foot, or on bikes, need to be more visible so drivers can see them. It's for everybody's protection.
A flash of orange, or yellow, clothing isn't a bad thing on a dark night.
Juanita Greville, Editor.
If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au
