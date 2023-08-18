Bendigo Advertiser

Do you walk around our streets at night dressed in black? Stop

Juanita Greville
By Juanita Greville
August 18 2023
I've lost count of the number of times I've seen a cyclist, scooter rider, walker or runner suddenly pop up in my line of sight while driving at night or in the very early morning in Bendigo.

