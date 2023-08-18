Few BFNL matches in 2023 have had bigger ramifications than the meeting of Eaglehawk and Golden Square this Saturday.
With the Bulldogs hunting top spot and the Eagles attempting to stave off a fast-finishing Strathfieldsaye from third, a win or loss for either side could be season-defining.
The form of the pair sets the scene for an epic, with the Bulldogs undefeated in 12 and the Hawks having won six of their last seven.
How to get your players in the right mindset for a blockbuster like this differs from coach to coach.
Do you downplay the importance to try and not add any extra tension amongst your troops? Or face it head-on in an attempt to positively embrace the magnitude of its consequences?
Hawks coach Travis Matheson has decided to take the route of the former.
"It's hard to say it's our most important game of the year because there are big games along the whole journey, so we're probably not treating it as such because then it will come with a bit of unwarranted pressure," Matheson said.
"We're focusing on that we are locked in for finals, and we get another crack at a good side before it begins."
That's not to say Matheson has his charges unaware of the ferocity of the contest they are about to face.
With both sides being excellent starters, Matheson believes the heat will be extreme from the first bounce.
"I'm expecting it to be a bit like a final and pretty scrappy early on, so it might take some time for the game to open up," he said.
"The midfield battle will be hot, and nobody will give up easily."
Bulldogs coach Christian Carter had similar thoughts.
"We're setting ourselves for a pretty tough contest with both sides having plenty riding on it," Carter said.
"It's going to definitely be one of those games at a finals intensity, and Eaglehawk has proven themselves strong at the contest all season like we have."
No place on the field will be hotter than the coalface, with two of the league's premier midfields squaring off.
How Ricky Monti, Ryan Hartley and Tom Toma perform against the likes of Noah Wheeler, Billy Evans, and Ben Thompson will go a long way to deciding the game's outcome.
"I'm really looking forward to that battle," Carter said.
"I rate their midfield very highly, especially Wheeler and Evans, who have had tremendous seasons.
"But I feel our boys are ticking along nicely, and we've got a good mix through there."
Hugh Freckleton returns to the Bulldogs side after an impressive performance in the reserves last week and will form a one-two-punch with Matthew Compston in the ruck.
Hawks ruck Connor Dalgleish has been one out the previous month, but with the return of Clayton Holmes, it could mean he no longer has to spend 100 per cent of the game doing the tap work.
Liam Barrett will slot into the half-forward line after being rested against Castlemaine last week.
