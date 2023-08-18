HDFNL: Intriguing final round ahead with top five not yet settled

THE Heathcote District league is set for thrilling final home and away round of the season on Saturday with a host of scenarios at play, with the only top-five position guaranteed not to change being Mount Pleasant in fourth.
Here's what's at stake for each team in Saturday's last round:
1st - Heathcote (48 pts, 136.73%) - the Saints haven't finished on top of the ladder since their last premiership season of 2010, but with one round to go that's where they find themselves. Play bottom side Huntly on Saturday so would be short-priced favourites to get the win. However, the Saints are only 1.46 per cent clear of second-placed North Bendigo. With North Bendigo also expected to win its game, the Saints would need to win by a margin big enough to keep their percentage advantage ahead of the Bulldogs to retain top.
2nd - North Bendigo (48 pts, 135.27%) - like Heathcote, the Bulldogs should be comfortable winners in their final game given they play eighth-placed Elmore, which hasn't won since round three. Need to make up 1.46 worth of percentage on the Saints should both teams win to overhaul Heathcote and grab pole position. However, the Bulldogs have shown that finishing on top isn't the be-all and end-all. Of the three flags the Bulldogs have won since 2015, only one (2019) came after finishing on top.
For the record, Heathcote's for/against is 1370/1002 (+368) and North Bendigo's is 1465/1083 (+382).
3rd - White Hills (44 pts, 151.3%) - unlikely to move from third position, but there is still the possibility the Demons can finish on top of the ladder. For that to happen the Demons need to, firstly, beat Colbinabbin and then rely on both Heathcote and North Bendigo suffering upset losses in their games. To quote Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumber: "So you're telling me there's a chance". But it's a slim one at best as far as top goes.
4th - Mount Pleasant (36 pts, 156.5%) - no movement for the Blues, who win, lose or draw against Lockington-Bamawm United are guaranteed to finish fourth and play in the elimination final eight days later, which could also be against the Cats depending on the result.
5th - Leitchville-Gunbower (36 pts, 93.7%) - an anxious wait for the Bombers, who have the competition's best current winning streak of six in a row, yet may not make the finals. The Bombers' finals fate is out of their hands given they have the bye on Saturday. For the Bombers, who started the season 0-4, to stay in the top five they need Lockington-Bamawm United to lose to Mount Pleasant at Toolleen. Should the Blues win it will be Mounts v Leitchville-Gunbower in the elimination final the following week. If the Cats win the Bombers are done and dusted.
6th - LBU (32 pts, 106.8%) - the reigning premiers face an all-or-nothing scenario when they travel to Toolleen to play Mount Pleasant. If the Cats win - and they did beat the Blues earlier in the season - they will move to 36 points and leap over Leitchville-Gunbower into fifth position and keep their season alive. However, should they lose the Cats will join White Hills (1989), Mount Pleasant (1991), Colbinabbin (2005), LBU (2015) and Leitchville-Gunbower (2019) on the small list of HDFNL reigning premiers to have missed the finals the following year since 1980.
7th - Colbinabbin (14 pts, 84.5%) - close the season out at home against White Hills. The Grasshoppers will miss finals for the first time since 2014, but have been far more competitive than their three wins suggest having lost six games by 14 points or less, plus having a draw.
8th - Elmore (10 pts, 61.4%) - tough way to finish the season with a trip to take on North Bendigo at Atkins Street. Been a tough slog for the Bloods, whose last win was against Leitchville-Gunbower in round three.
9th - Huntly (4 pts, 41.9%) - the Hawks can't avoid the wooden spoon and close the season out by hosting the top side Heathcote, which still has plenty to play for in terms of maintaining first spot and most likely needing a convincing win to do so.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.