HDFNL: Intriguing final round ahead with top five not yet settled

5th - Leitchville-Gunbower (36 pts, 93.7%) - an anxious wait for the Bombers, who have the competition's best current winning streak of six in a row, yet may not make the finals. The Bombers' finals fate is out of their hands given they have the bye on Saturday. For the Bombers, who started the season 0-4, to stay in the top five they need Lockington-Bamawm United to lose to Mount Pleasant at Toolleen. Should the Blues win it will be Mounts v Leitchville-Gunbower in the elimination final the following week. If the Cats win the Bombers are done and dusted.