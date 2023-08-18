What is it with hardly anybody in Bendigo adhering to the 40km/h school speed zone?
It's not just a suggestion to slow for the actual crossing.
It's actually for the whole zone and it's for the safety of the kids.
What is it going to take children being killed like it did in Ballarat for police to start enforcing the speed limit?
My kids are no longer in school but think about how you'd feel if you killed somebody just because you wanted to do 60km/h instead of 40km/h for a mere couple of hundred metres.
Has anyone else noticed the rapidly expanding scourge of graffiti around Bendigo?
City councillors would do well to look at their own website for some fine words of inspiration.
The website says: "Effective management of graffiti is important to maintain and improve the City's aspiration to be a graffiti free city..."
Graffiti-free? A fine aspiration but failing every test so far.
"Graffiti can impact on people's perception of safety. Some people may feel that an area with graffiti is unsafe and therefore may avoid areas where graffiti is present."
Few would argue with this.
"The presence of graffiti may also increase feelings of fear and disorder in the local community and can distort perceptions around the actual level of crime and safety."
BENDIGO BUSINESS AWARDS COVERAGE
Still no argument.
So what is the city council doing about the shameful, ever-expanding scrawl that is to be seen on so many walls and buildings in and around the city?
More from the website: "The city is committed to the ongoing engagement and education of the community to ensure a whole of community proactive approach to graffiti prevention."
Prevention? A graffiti-free city?
Perhaps the city's chamber of commerce might get the business community on board with a campaign, perhaps even drawing in some of the city's often talked-about youth representatives to help tackle the problem.
Surely the city's leaders would be able to come up with a plan that would keep both the "artists" and their "victims" content.
I am writing to publicly thank the Bendigo Community Palliative Care Centre for the wonderful support they gave my husband George who, very sadly died of a a terminal illness just over 12 months ago.
The Bendigo Community Palliative Care Centre provided in-home, compassionate support and treatment for my husband's symptoms and concerns.
They also provided me with the knowledge and confidence to be able to continue to manage his symptoms and administer his medication day and night, when they were unavailable.
Twenty-four-hour on-call nursing support was also available, which was invaluable and very comforting, particularly in the middle of the night.
Palliative Care nurses visited regularly on weekdays when needed, re-assessing and managing my husbands needs, calmly and compassionately and often with humour.
MORE NEWS:
A range of medical equipment for loan was also provided for various needs that arose as the illness progressed, such as a special bed, chair and showering aids, all free of charge.
My husband was able to remain in his own home, which was his strong wish until his last day, when he died peacefully in the Bendigo Community Palliative Care Centre, with very good care from the excellent staff.
Following his death, In-home Grief Counselling was accessible to me for 12 months, which was compassionately supportive and so very valuable at such a difficult time.
I feel very fortunate to live in the Bendigo region.
Our Labor Government urgently needs to reverse the privatised employment services and install a modern, fit-for-purpose version of the Commonwealth Employment Service.
My friend is trapped in this system.
She was employed previously, but instead of finding her a real job, her "job provider" has channelled her into into "busy work" such as repackaging items, or training programs such as cooking when she is already a competent cook.
READ NOW:
She does this work for just the jobseeker payment, instead of having a proper job with a proper wage, and she does not have a choice in the matter.
If she refuses to do what the "job provider" organises, she will lose her jobseeker payments.
Labor needs to stop ignoring this gross injustice, scrap this unfair system and use the money to create a public employment service that finds real jobs for the unemployed.
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.