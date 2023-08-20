Bendigo Advertiser
Kirsty Kellie appeared in Bendigo court on drink driving charges

By Ben Loughran
Updated August 21 2023 - 7:12am, first published 5:00am
Kirsty Kellie will be sentenced in October for two driving offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A woman who smashed into another car, leaving a driver with "serious injuries" will spent the next two months in custody after being remanded.

