A woman who smashed into another car, leaving a driver with "serious injuries" will spent the next two months in custody after being remanded.
Kirsty Kelsey, 41, was locked up after earlier this week after pleading guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo to two driving charges following a crash which left her victim with multiple fractured bones and spinal injuries that needed surgery.
The court heard on March 4, 2021 Kelsey was driving to Bendigo to visit a friend for the night and took a detour from the Calder Freeway onto Harmony Way to pass through Harcourt.
The victim was also driving along the Calder Freeway towards Bendigo.
At the intersection Kelsey ran a give-way sign and collided with the driver's side of the victim's car.
Both cars were written off and both drivers were taken to the Bendigo hospital for treatment.
Kelsey later returned a positive blood alcohol level of 0.202.
Defence lawyer Robert Morgan, appearing on behalf of Kelsey, said she was "deeply remorseful" for her actions on the night and the crash still caused her "enormous guilt and shame."
Mr Morgan said the woman would "never, ever" be able to forgive herself for causing the lifelong injuries to her victim.
Kelsey burst into tears during the submissions.
The court heard Kelsey was a person who "naturally cares" for others and "takes full responsibility" for causing the incident and injuries.
Kelsey, who held two jobs at the time, had worked for 40 hours in the days leading up to the crash but made a "conscious attempt to sleep" on March 4 before getting in the car.
Mr Morgan tried to convince Judge Kellie Blair that the offence was not in the "upper range of seriousness" but admitted the injuries inflicted on the victim were "very serious".
Judge Blair adjourned the matter to October 31 for further submissions and sentencing and remanded Kelsey in custody.
Judge Blair also ordered an community corrections order assessment and her mental health would assesse while she was in custody.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
