Two debutants included for Pioneers final home game of 2023

Two debutants are set to feature for the Bendigo Pioneers in their final game on the QEO this season.
Swan Hill's Wilhem Bennett and Redan's Angus Toll will make their under-18 debuts in the Pioneers' clash with the third-placed GWV Rebels.
Standing at 195cm, Toll replaces Maryborough's Taj Bond in the ruck, who is out with illness.
Toll has been elevated to the side after being on the Pioneers training list for the past 12 months, and coach Danny O'Bree says the ruckman's journey so far is a great story of perseverance.
"Gus (Toll) hasn't come through any of our programs," O'Bree said.
"He's a late bloomer and has a long way to go, but we love the intensity and competitiveness he brings.
"He goes to school in Ballarat and travels across to train with us once a week, which is a great sign of his persistence."
Sixteen-year-old Bennett joins the side after strong performances during the under-16s National Championships for Vic Country and throughout the season for Swan Hill's senior side.
"Similarly, to Gus (Toll) he's developed a bit late, having played a lot of basketball in the past couple of years, and when you watch him play, you can see he brings a lot of his prior skill from the court to the footy field," O'Bree said.
"His progress in the past 12 months has been incredible, and he comes from good stock with his old man being the best country footballer I played against."
Harley Reid returns for his first Coates Talent League game since round 11.
Key players Malik Gordon (ankle) and Mitchell Dodos (shoulder) will miss, but Gordon is expected to be back for the Pioneers' final home and away match against Geelong Falcons next week.
Unfortunately, it's season over for Dodos, who requires surgery on his injured shoulder.
With this being the penultimate game before finals O'Bree is looking to build some momentum heading into the post-season but said the obstacle of finding cohesion with an unsettled team is one they'll need to overcome.
"It's going to be a challenge, as it always is in our program to have continuity with players and the draw," he said.
"Momentum is tough to find in any sport, let alone in a short time frame as we have, but it's a challenge we are very excited for."
Pioneers team vs GWV Rebels at QEO, Sunday, 20 August, 11.00am
B: Bailey Cain, Alex Hollingworth, Xavier Austin
HB: RJ Watson, Jacob, Nihill, Tobie Travaglia
C: Oliver Morris, Jobe Shanahan, Brodie Jones
HF: Oliver Poole, Hugh Byrne, Patrick Blake
F: Charlie Hillier, Harley Reid, Dayten Uerata
FOLL: Angus Toll, Eli Pearce, Oskar Smartt
INT: Tom Evans, Pala Kuma, Shaun Watson, Jack McMahon, Wilhem Bennett
