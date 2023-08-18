Bendigo Advertiser
Newbridge seeks redemption against Pyramid Hill in LVFNL elimination final

By Kieran Iles
August 18 2023 - 1:10pm
Wing attack Sarah McClusky attempts to get Newbridge moving during last week's clash against Pyramid Hill at Riverside Park. The two clubs will meet again in the first week of finals. Picture by Adam Bourke
NEWBRIDGE coach Selina Holland insists her side is capable of turning the tables on Pyramid Hill in Sunday's LVFNL elimination final, despite the Maroons' heavy defeat against the Bulldogs last week.

