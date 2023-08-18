NEWBRIDGE coach Selina Holland insists her side is capable of turning the tables on Pyramid Hill in Sunday's LVFNL elimination final, despite the Maroons' heavy defeat against the Bulldogs last week.
The Maroons, who are back in the finals for the first time since 2019, when they finished runners-up to Mitiamo, were beaten by 24 goals by the Bulldogs in their round 18 clash at Riverside Park.
They will get the chance to make amends on their home court, with the return clash again being played at Newbridge.
Holland hopes an improved second half against the Bulldogs last weekend was a sign of their fortunes turning.
Pyramid Hill's win was never in doubt after coach Gemma Scott's team led by 11 goals at quarter time and 17 at half time, with minimal damage done in the second half.
"The first quarter killed us - we let them get the jump on us," Holland said.
"We really struggled early to come up with strategies to shut down their attacking end in particular.
"We did get the ball down on our end, but the goals just didn't quite drop.
"But we regrouped and had a bit of a chat and the next three quarters weren't too bad.
"We know what we need to do now to shut down their run through the midcourt and hopefully some defensive changes will work.
"Their goal attack (Mikayla Burge) last week was spot on. She didn't miss and played beautifully. Full credit to her.
"She will be a player to shut down."
The Maroons defence will be bolstered by the inclusion of league best and fairest winner Meg Jennings, who played enough games to qualify, while Morgan McCormick was away overseas.
Holland said Sunday would be a big day for the club, with all four of its senior teams involved in elimination finals.
"Thanks to some wins and losses in other games last week, our C-grade got through, which is very exciting," she said.
"To all get to play at home in the first week of finals is even better.
"Hopefully that gives us a bit of an edge on Sunday."
Pyramid Hill's A-grade finals appearance will be the club's first since 2017, the year the Bulldogs won their last premiership.
