Hanging out with the younger generation fills the long-distance grandchildren hole in Marg Brewer's heart.
"It's been a long time since I've seen mine grow up," she said.
"We have two little ones in Perth, but we don't see them very much."
Ms Brewer is one of six residents from Stella Anderson and Joan Pinder nursing homes who travel to Helen Jessen Early Learning Centre for an hour each week.
In that time, they are able to mingle and enjoy time with the children, which she says she enjoys.
"It's quite lovely to come here," she said.
"I think about it quite often and you don't always have a lot of variety where I live.
"But this is the best fun, the children are the best."
Helen Jessen Early Learning Centre kinder student Leo Turner said the feeling was mutual.
"I like to play with the old people, I like to do LEGO with them," he said.
"I had a good time with the old people."
Helen Jessen Early Learning Centre educator Annie Hockey, who first floated the idea of the inter-generational get-together with Bendigo Health almost 10 weeks ago, said they were already seeing the benefits for both generations.
"For the children, it improves their literacy skills because they're getting help to read and they're learning communication skills," she said.
"They're mixing with people they wouldn't normally and learn how to speak with different people.
"And for the residents, it can really lift their spirits and put a smile on their faces.
"It's just nice to see."
Joan Pinder lifestyle co-ordinator Lyn Metcalf said it was good to see everyone settling in after eight weeks of the program.
"Our first visit was great, but the children were a little bit reserved," she said.
"Fast forward to now and they are very comfortable and very loud, we love that.
"When we leave all the residents speak about what a lovely time they had and at the end of the day, this is why the program has been a wonderful success."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
