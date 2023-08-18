MOUNT Pleasant coach Carine Comer believes her side's best netball is good enough to challenge most teams in this year's HDFNL finals series, but whether the Blues get the chance to prove it is another matter altogether.
The Blues will be playing for their season on Saturday when they host Lockington-Bamawm United at Toolleen.
But not even a win will guarantee them a shot at a sixth straight top five finish (including the abandoned 2021 season).
The Blues not only need to defeat the Cats, but rely on Elmore to continue its unbeaten run with a win over North Bendigo.
The Bulldogs took advantage of the Blues' absence from the playing court last week because of the bye, by jumping into fifth spot with a two-goal win over fourth-placed Heathcote.
LAST WEEK:
Regardless of whether Heathcote wins or loses against Huntly, the Saints are safe inside the five and headed for an elimination final showdown against either the Bulldogs or Blues.
Mounts coach Comer said the Blues could only control what they were able to do and hope for the best.
"It's do-or-die, but obviously things are not fully in our control with North Bendigo still able to control their game," she said.
"Hopefully our girls have got it in them ... I'm sure they do.
"I always look at the post-bye games as danger games - you can come out a bit sluggish and we did after the last bye against Locky.
"We found our feet later in the game and were able to get over the line, but hopefully a good hit out at training (on Thursday night) will get those cobwebs out and we'll be right for Saturday."
While an inconsistent season for the Blues has been reflected in their 6-9 win-loss record, Comer insisted her side would not be out of place if they managed to qualify for finals.
"At our best, we are definitely able to compete with most of those sides sitting in the top five at the moment," she said.
"We just have to make sure we are finding our best at the right time of the year, but I don't think we've got to that point yet.
"With girls in and out of the team all year with travel and what not, it has been hard to find that consistency, but hopefully this weekend can be that stepping stone."
MORE NETBALL
In the opposite camp, LBU will be aiming to end its season on a high note and play the role of finals spoiler.
A win would be only the Cats' second this season and could potentially lift them above Leitchville-Gunbower, which has the bye, on the ladder.
After making the leap into fifth spot last week, North Bendigo is embracing the challenge of staying put.
But when it comes to challenges in HDFNL netball, they don't come any bigger than Elmore, which has dominated all-comers in notching up 15 consecutive wins this season.
While being the first to beat the Bloods will be a tough ask, Bulldogs co-coach Kiralee Kinder said her players would be giving Saturday's contest at Atkins Street their all.
"Obviously Elmore is going to be a massive, massive challenge. They haven't lost a game, so it's going to be a big ask for the girls to get that on the board," she said.
"But, I guess, anything can happen. I'm sure the win (over Heathcote) will give them some confidence and the belief that anything is possible when you work hard.
"We had been focused on that Heathcote game for about four weeks. It was a talking point of ours, that it was the game we wanted to win and needed to win to give ourselves a chance of finals."
Regardless of whether they qualify for finals or not, Kinder said the Bulldogs could be proud of their improvement through the season after finishing in ninth place in 2022.
"Hopefully, that can give the girls some confidence and reassurance going into next year, that we can stick together as a group and build on what we need to," she said.
At Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers will host White Hills in what will be a dress rehearsal for the teams' qualifying final match-up the following week.
Only three goals separated the teams in their earlier season meeting, won by the Demons, at Scott Street, when the Grasshoppers came from nine goals down early in the last quarter.
White Hills coach Lauren Bowles is anticipating another tough match, with both teams likely to keep cards close to their chest ahead of their finals showdown.
"It's going to be a challenge for both teams in what they put out on the table. I'm assuming both teams will want to keep each other guessing with line-ups ahead of the following week," she said.
"It will be interesting. I think it will be a real mental game, making sure no one plays their final too early.
"They're a great team, as we saw early in the year .. and they did have a couple of players out.
"We have a lot of respect for Colbo. They're a nice team and nice people and play a beautiful brand of netball.
"We hold them in high regard and know it will be a tough couple of weeks."
ROUND 9 RECAP:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.