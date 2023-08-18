LVFNL: Finals time here with Bears, Bulldogs to kick off action

PYRAMID Hill and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine kick off the Loddon Valley league finals series when they meet on Saturday.
The Bulldogs and Bears will do battle in the qualifying final at Bridgewater, with the winner earning the right to have a crack at Marong in the second semi-final the following week.
Pyramid Hill has had the edge over the Bears in their two home and away meetings, winning a pair of shootouts by 18 points in round three and six points in round 12 in games where a combined 62 goals were kicked.
"I think the main thing that cost us in those two games was some lapses in concentration," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"If we can minimise our lapses then we are going to be in with a shot.
"There is a great buzz around the club and we've worked hard to give ourselves the double chance.
"We'll go out there like we have all year with the mindset of giving it our best crack and seeing where it can take us."
Outside of the experienced Andrew Gladman (quad) and midfielder Darcy Poulter (season-ending knee injury) the Bears are in good shape health-wise heading into Saturday's clash against the Bulldogs.
"We're looking at the longer game with Andy and being cautious knowing that we do have the second chance," Laird said on Friday.
"Being the quality player he is we don't want to be taking any risks."
Laird is pleased with how the Bears are placed heading into the finals given not only have they performed well enough over the home and away season to earn a double chance, but the club also has its reserves keeping the pressure on for spots having finished second on the ladder.
"You always want your reserves challenging when your seniors are and I think it shows the depth we have this year," said Laird, who has again had a big impact for the Bears this year in the midfield and forward line.
"Last year we weren't as deep as we would have liked, but it's much better this year and that has helped both teams."
The Bears' opponent, Pyramid Hill, heads into Saturday on the back of a five-game winning streak, including a 133-point belting of Newbridge last Saturday.
"We had a bit of a lull in rounds 15 and 16, but over the past couple of weeks we feel we've been able to get somewhere near our best footy, which is where we want to be at this time of the season," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"There's a good vibe around the club and if we can continue to execute what we have done over the past few weeks we'll give ourselves a good shot."
One of the strengths of the Bulldogs' this year has been their array of goalkicking options as shown by having five players - Will Perryman, Zach Alford, Jesse Sheahan, Jack Woodward and Dylan Collis - who have all kicked five-goal bags.
Meanwhile, on Sunday it will be a fight for survival for Inglewood and Bridgewater when they clash in the elimination final at Newbridge.
It's a big occasion for the Blues with it their first final in 20 years, while the Mean Machine will field one of their strongest sides of the season.
The Mean Machine named several key inclusions on Thursday night in key forward Josh Martyn, Jack Symons back from suspension, Harry Donegan, Brayden Stepien and Emile Pavlich.
Inglewood has had the measure of Bridgewater in both home and away encounters, winning by 33 points in round three and 25 points in round 12.
"I've got tremendous belief in our group to be able to execute on Sunday," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"We've been working really hard throughout the season and our young boys have learned a lot over the past couple of months of footy and they are just ready to get out there on Sunday and have a crack.
"I've been really proud of the group in the way they've gone about it this year; they just never give in and that's what they will do again on Sunday."
