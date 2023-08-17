Bendigo Advertiser
Shane Fliedner-trained Acclimatise delivers on potential with from last to first Seymour win

By Kieran Iles
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 8:24am
Acclimatise, ridden by Harry Coffey, finishes too strongly for his rivals to win a benchmark 64 handicap at Seymour on Thursday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
FOUR-year-old Acclimatise has his Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner excited for the future after ticking off off his second career win at Seymour on Thursday.

