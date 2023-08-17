FOUR-year-old Acclimatise has his Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner excited for the future after ticking off off his second career win at Seymour on Thursday.
The chestnut son of Palentino and Himalayan Queen showed plenty of class and toughness in coming from last at the 800m, to circle the entire field and score a 1.8-length win over 1300m.
His performance was enough for Fliedner to declare Acclimatise as the 'most exciting' horse in his stable right now.
It's a bold call given his four-year-old city-class mare Cute As is less than one month removed from an accomplished win at Caulfield, and with his former stable star and Listed race winner Hi Stranger getting close to launching another preparation.
But if anyone knows his own horses, it's the astute Bendigo trainer.
Fliedner could not have been more pleased with Acclimatise's from last to first performance on a soft six at Seymour.
"He's a nice horse. He does a lot of things wrong and he's probably 12 months away. (But) last time in he showed us he has a lot of ability," Fliedner said.
"He won pretty easy his second start over a mile and then he'd probably had enough of the prep when we went to The Valley in a good mile race, but I must say, he hardly had his head let go that day.
"First up at Bendigo, they dropped anchor in the race and he just ran up onto heels, so we forgot that run. We just patched him up and got him here.
"He's my most exciting horse."
MORE RACING:
Back in distance after overracing at Bendigo over 1400m when first-up late last month, Fliedner viewed Thursday's win as a stepping stone to a bright future for Acclimatise and over further ground.
"He does things so easily ... and he's still doing things wrong," he said.
"He's by Palentino and they are not supposed to come good until they are four or five, or five or six.
"He just overraced at Bendigo and we wanted to get him off the bit and let him learn how to be a horse.
"He showed what we have been expecting today (Thursday). He'll only improve on it."
While far from the easiest horse to handle, winning jockey Harry Coffey felt there were good things in store for the late-maturing Acclimatise.
"He's just a little bit immature up top, but the way he went around the field with ease would show he has some ability," he said.
"He's not an easy horse to ride, but there is some ability there.
"Once Shane works it all out, he'll be able to race up in grade and be pretty competitive."
Fliedner's first win of the new season - from only six starters - continued a solid last month for the stable.
An impressive ending to the 2022-23 season included three winners in seven days with Cute As at Caulfield, Zedemski (Bendigo) and Allocate (Echuca).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.