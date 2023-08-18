A man who "recently took up beers" and smashed a business window in a fit of anger has made a good behaviour promise to the court to stay out of trouble for the next year.
Aboriginal man Edward Gittins, 48, said he was returning to his country in the Darling River region of NSW to resettle his life after pleading guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to multiple offences, including assaulting an emergency worker and breaching an intervention order .
The court heard Gittins had been made "essentially homeless" here in Bendigo due to an intervention order forced him to the leave his previous address Gittins was living out of his car.
The court heard on March 1 Gittins approached a business in Kangaroo Flat after it had closed for the day and tried to enter the shop.
The owner of the business was still in the store and told Gittins to go away, which he did.
MORE NEWS:
Gittins then came back and was "yelled" at to leave at which point he punched the front door window and smashed it before leaving.
Two days later, the police spotted Gittins in Bendigo and was questioned about his involvement in the damaging of the business' property.
He admitted to it albeit with a poor recollection given his recent take up of drinking alcohol, which included drinking on the day of the offence.
Gittins told police the yelling had "made me angry" but he was remorseful for his actions.
Among the other charges Gittins pleaded guilty to were breaching an intervention order by attending a house belonging to someone he was not suppose to be in contact with.
The first time police were notified of the breach was after the owner of the house called emergency services when Gittins visited the home.
Police found the man at the dinner table and when police asked him to leave he refused so they attempted to arrest Gittins.
In the ensuing struggle, Gittiins pushed one of the officers in the chest before being taken to the ground and handcuffed.
READ NOW:
Some time later police were passing by the property to perform a welfare check and saw Gittins alone in the house.
When asked by police why he was there he responded "I was there to fill up my water bottle and boil the billy."
After police searched him, they found a small amount of cannabis.
The court heard Gittins had driven from New South Wales to attend his court matter on August 17, something Magistrate Sharon Mcrae commended.
Magistrate Mcrae said the offending was "all a bit silly" and seemed to occur when the man was indulging in large quantities of alcohol and other drugs.
She said it was a "positive step" to move away from Bendigo if he was unhappy and sentenced the man to an undertaking of good behaviour for one year.
The undertaking was a promise made by the man to the court he would not commit any more offences.
Gittins was also fined $500 payable to the court fund by December 14.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.