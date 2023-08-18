NCFL: Redbacks aiming to finish season on a high against Tigers

With the top four likely locked into their current spots heading into the last weekend of the NCFL home and away season, most teams this weekend are playing for one of two things - form or pride.
Wedderburn is one of those teams playing for pride.
With their finals flame extinguished long ago, the Redbacks 2023 campaign terminates against the undefeated Sea Lake-Nandaly.
It has taken to the last month of the season for the Redbacks to rediscover the form that saw them break an eight-year finals drought in 2022.
They have won three of their last four, including stunning Nullawil on its home patch last Saturday.
Redbacks coach Sam Barnes said his sides' good form has coincided with them finally getting their best side on the park, with the Redbacks expected to go in unchanged for the first time this season on Saturday.
"We've been searching for the form all year that allows us to challenge the better teams, and it's a shame it's come so late," he said.
"But we've had challenges with a few injuries, and it's taken until now to get some consistency with our side.
"It's been a disappointing season regarding where we'll finish and the wins column, but the boys have been executing everything we've asked of them.
"We've just fallen short in a couple of crucial games, which will ultimately cost us."
However, this Saturday presents as a far more demanding task, with the Tigers showing no signs of relenting even while being 16 points clear on top.
The Redbacks lost to the Tigers by 79-points in round nine - a reasonably decent result compared to others this season - but Barnes said his side holds no fear with nothing to lose.
"We'll play bold footy because if we go into our shells and kick down the line, that doesn't work for our game," he said.
"We won't be overly attacking, but we won't be changing our approach either."
Elsewhere in the NCFL, Donald could lose third spot to Nullawil should they fail to beat a Charlton side who is on fire in the back end of 2023.
While it would ultimately mean little ladder-wise, with third playing fourth in the elimination final anyway, the Blues will be keen to avoid heading into the postseason with two straight losses.
The Navies are a genuine chance, having challenged Birchip-Watchem and Nullawil since round 12.
The Maroons travel to Boort, who haven't beaten a side other than winless St Arnaud since round four.
With the grand final to be played at Boort Park, the Maroons will be hoping this is merely an entrée for a month's time.
St Arnaud concludes its season away to Birchip-Watchem, where barring a miracle, they'll finish with an 0-16 record.
