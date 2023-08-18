Bendigo Advertiser
Tatura, Shepparton South in battle for League One championship

By Adam Bourke
August 18 2023 - 2:00pm
For Tatura, the equation is simple - defeat Spring Gully United on Sunday and be crowned CV League One Men championship winners for the first time.

