For Tatura, the equation is simple - defeat Spring Gully United on Sunday and be crowned CV League One Men championship winners for the first time.
For the traditionalists, the championship - presented to the team that finishes the home and away season on top of the ladder - is the number one trophy in Bendigo soccer.
The trend in recent years, particularly since the introduction of the Goulburn Valley-based clubs, has shifted to the premiership trophy won by the grand final victor as being the most significant prize in the league.
The Ibises came from second on the ladder last year to defeat championship-winner Shepparton South in the grand final.
This season they'd dearly love to win the championship-premiership double.
To keep the pressure on Tatura, Shepparton South can't afford to stumble in Saturday night's home game against Strathdale.
South must get all three points against a Blues' squad that needs to cause the upset of the season to force its way into the top six and a finals berth.
If Strathdale doesn't win, Spring Gully will be safe in the finals no matter what happens at Tatura on Sunday.
Old foes Epsom and FC and Eaglehawk clash at Truscott Reserve on Saturday night in a game that will have a huge bearing on who finishes fourth.
Epsom has a two-point advantage on the Hawks leading into the weekend and the Scorpions have a catch-up game to play against third-placed Shepparton United the following weekend.
Fourth hosts fifth in the first week of next month's finals series.
While there are several scenarios that could unfold in League One Men, the only interest in the final round of League One Women is which team finishes second and earns the double-chance for the finals.
The League One Women competition plays a top-four system for the finals.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United has had top spot and the championship secured for weeks, while Tatura can't move from fourth place.
That leaves Spring Gully United and Shepparton United in a battle for second spot.
They're level on points going into the final round, but the Reds have a far superior goal difference.
Spring Gully travels to Tatura on Sunday, while Shepparton United hosts Strathfieldsaye Colts United.
Shepparton United will go into the game with confidence having beaten Colts on penalties in the League Cup final a fortnight ago.
The Shepparton United-Strathfieldsaye Colts United result will be of little significance if Spring Gully, as expected, continues its good form and earns all three points against Tatura.
