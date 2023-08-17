Bendigo Advertiser
60 Havilah Road, Long Gully | A renovated gem with style

By Feature Property
August 17 2023 - 4:00pm
Stylish option for first home owners | Feature property
  • 60 Havilah Road, Long Gully
  • Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 1
  • $450,000 - $495,000
  • Agency: Belle Property
  • Agent: Mark Keck 0447 217 125
  • Inspect: Saturday 10.45 - 11.15

This beautifully renovated two bedroom home is located in the prime area of Long Gully, just minutes from Bendigo's CBD and a stone's throw from the Bendigo District RSL and Bendigo Showgrounds.

