Stylish option for first home owners | Feature property

This beautifully renovated two bedroom home is located in the prime area of Long Gully, just minutes from Bendigo's CBD and a stone's throw from the Bendigo District RSL and Bendigo Showgrounds.
Privacy is paramount, thanks to the high fence surrounding the property. As you enter, you're greeted by a spacious front yard, perfect for outdoor gatherings and activities.
The renovations throughout the property have been thoughtfully executed, incorporated by modern and on-trend touches.
The modern kitchen features a stunning marble benchtop, sleek dark cabinetry, hanging lights, and a 900mm five-burner freestanding stove. You'll also find a dishwasher and contemporary black sink, adding a touch of elegance to the space.
The open plan living area seamlessly connects the kitchen and living areas, creating a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.
Additionally, the home has a large reverse cycle split system with efficient heating and cooling capabilities, ensuring comfort all year round.
This outstanding property is not only perfect for first-time homeowners looking to break into the market, but also for savvy investors seeking to expand their portfolio.
The home sits on a 358 square metre block, and given the prime location and renovations, is a great investment opportunity. Don't miss the chance to own this stylish gem.
