Braves women off to flying start at NBL1 National Finals

THE Bendigo Braves sit at the top of the women's ladder after the opening day of the NBL1 National Finals in Western Australia.
The Braves dominated the west conference champion Cockburn Cougars in a 44-point romp, winning 101-57, on Friday night.
The Braves won all four quarters of the match and, in turn, earned seven points, with the NBL1 Finals awarding teams three points for a win, plus one point for each quarter won.
Megan McKay (25), Amy Atwell (17), Cassidy McLean (16) and Kasey Burton (11) all scored in double figures for the Braves, while Kelly Wilson dished out 16 assists to go with nine points and nine rebounds.
The Braves will be back in action this afternoon from 4pm to play the Northside Wizards.
Friday's win extends the Braves' overall record for the season to 26-0.
Women's ladder:
Bendigo - 7
Norths - 6
Warwick - 6
Norwood - 1
Northside - 1
Cockburn - 0
The top two teams on the ladder after today's second round will contest the championship game tomorrow.
