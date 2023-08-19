Bendigo Advertisersport
Braves women off to flying start at NBL1 National Finals

Updated August 19 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 10:30am
Kelly Wilson had 16 assists, nine points and nine rebounds for Bendigo against Cockburn. Picture by Michael Farnell/Sports Imagery
THE Bendigo Braves sit at the top of the women's ladder after the opening day of the NBL1 National Finals in Western Australia.

