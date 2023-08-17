Al-paca my bags for a great weekend in central Victoria

As the weather takes a slightly warmer turn this weekend, there's plenty on to make the most of it.
If wandering with wooly wonders is your thing, the National Alpaca Show at Bendigo's showgrounds it's something for you.
Around 400 alpacas and 60 to 70 breeders are set to be in town and would be coming from as far away as Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania, as well around the region, with the action also to be livestreamed to an international audience.
In addition to "animals in the ring all day, every day", there is an alpaca-themed art, craft and photography show, trade stands, spinning demonstrations and educational activities on offer.
If you're in the mood for a bit of bargain shopping, MADCOW will officially open its new op shop on Eaglehawk Road on Saturday.
There will be plenty to see and buy as well as a sausage sizzle to get you through.
And any avid golfers out there will enjoy Sunday's Golf Central Victoria Sandgreen Championships at the Quarry Hill Golf Club.
The feature event will be held for the first time since 2019 and the Quarry Hill layout is in fantastic order.
Stay safe and have a great weekend!
