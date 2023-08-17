Quarry Hill Golf Club will host Sunday's Golf Central Victoria Sandgreen Championships.
The feature event will be held for the first time since 2019 and the Quarry Hill layout is in fantastic order.
The event still has places available. Entry is $25 and includes lunch and afternoon tea.
It is an 11.30am assembly for a noon start. There are men's and women's scratch and handicap divisions plus nearest the pin trophies.
Players can enter by e-mailing name and golflink number to wardy_38@yahoo.com.au
Meanwhile, the Golf Central Victoria District Championships will be held at Axedale Golf Club on August 27.
The day includes the men's and women's District Championship (scratch and handicap divisions) and the District Champion of Champions and Junior Champion.
Entries for the District Championships close on August 25.
Entry fee is $25 and players can enter by e-mailing name and golflink number to wardy_38@yahoo.com.au
